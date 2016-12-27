Nutritional Benefits of Mushroom Driving the Growth of the Global Market, Expected to Expand At a CAGR of 8.29%

Report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 27, 2016: A new report focusing on the mushroom market has been recently added to the database of Market Research Hubs report offering. It is entitled as Global Mushroom Market 2016-2020, and offers a detailed analysis of the sector providing insights into the market dynamics that are anticipated to impact the overall market negatively as well as positively in the next few years. As per research analysts, the global market for mushrooms is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.29 % until the end of 2020 due to the increasing medicinal values associated with this consumable item.



Mushrooms are fleshy, spongy and porous, most often considered as a vegetable and at present, are becoming more popular because of its nutritional benefits. Now, consumers all around the world are willing to pay more for healthy, fresh and hygienically packed mushrooms as it provides several health benefits. The health benefits of mushrooms include relief from cholesterol levels, breast cancer and diabetes. It also helps in weight loss and increases the strength of the immune system.

Further, the report segments the market on the basis of product type, category and also by geography. Geographically, the market is divided into several key regions such as the Americas, Europe, APAC and MEA. Also, the research segments the market into four main categories such as:



Button mushroom

Oyster mushroom

Shiitake mushroom and others.



On the basis of its product type, it can be divided into-Fresh, Canned and Dried mushroom. According to the research, fresh mushroom and button mushrooms accounted for the maximum share in 2015 and will continue its dominance during 2016 to 2020.



Moreover, the latest trend gaining impetus in the market is vegetarianism and veganism i.e. a new trend among the public. Vegetarianism has become a style of living & beliefs across many geographic regions. People are adopting vegetarian diets due to ethical concerns for animals and the environment, which is also boosting the market growth of mushrooms. Additionally, the report also states about the major challenge on the mushroom market which is impacted due to pests and diseases on the mushroom yields.





Through the geographical analysis, Europe accounted for the maximum market share during 2015 and it will continue to lead the market for the coming years. One of the major factors responsible for the rising preference of mushrooms in the European region is the growing supply of quality Fresh and Dried mushrooms at the best price.

Key vendors available in the global market are as follows:



The Mushroom Company

Monaghan Mushrooms

Hughes Mushroom

Bonduelle

Okechamp



Some prominent vendors from the market include Agro Dutch Industries, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh, Costa etc.









