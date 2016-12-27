DNA Brands Secures Office/Warehouse Facility

(firmenpresse) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a new office/warehouse facility for its planned upcoming 2017 energy drink relaunch.

Stated Adrian McKenzie: "In our search for the ideal location, we needed to find a fully climate-controlled, office/warehouse facility strategically located close to the I-95 corridor somewhere in South Florida. This would allow us not only a more cost effective means of transport, but also quick access to and from DNA Brands Inc. In discussions with several Miami based co-packers, DNA Brands has negotiated the majority of any product to be held at and shipped from the co-packing facility. Therefore, the reasons for having a fully climate-controlled facility are: To hold some product in a cool stable environment for local Mom and Pop stores, and secondly to provide comfort for future staff. In looking over several possible locations, most did not meet the criteria; however, finally through a great degree of diligence I came across the correct location to suit our needs. The size of the office space (roughly 1400 square feet fully air-conditioned) and its close proximity to the I-95 corridor is of primary importance. That being said effective immediately, DNA Brands has acquired an office/warehouse facility."

The new address for DNA Brands Inc. is: DNA Brands Inc., 3577 Powerline Road, Oakland Park, Florida 33309. Any future need for additional warehouse space will be addressed at such a time as deemed necessary.

Adrian McKenzie continued: "Currently over 30,000 cars on average travel past this Oakland Park Plaza on Powerline Road every day. This will provide additional exposure as we get the DNA Brands name out moving forward."

The company is currently working with the city of Oakland Park regarding permitting for signage which should be completed very soon.

"Once the appropriate permitting has been approved, DNA Brands will have a Big Beautiful 4ft x 8ft sign at its store front," said Adrian McKenzie.

Throughout the month of January, the company will be executing its office build out, and images will be provided occasionally on the company's website.

SLOGAN CAMPAIGN

In other news, the company will be holding a contest and requesting public participation for a slogan for the energy drink line. The winning slogan will receive a $250.00 retail gift card pack. Contest details will be forthcoming on the company website.

COMPANY WEBSITE

In addition, the DNA Brands Inc. website is continuously being updated.

"I am pleased to report that the website is coming along very nicely. It is currently being updated and will soon be fully functional. The public is encouraged to keep checking periodically for the latest updates," stated Adrian McKenzie.

Adrian McKenzie



561 654 5722

DNA Brands Inc.

