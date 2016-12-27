Seven Star Digital announces launch of Casino Genius gaming comparison brand

Seven Star Digital, the London-based online gaming customer acquisition company, is today announcing the launch of Casino Genius, a global consumer-facing iGaming comparison brand.
Casino Genius is currently available for casino gamers in the UK, Denmark and Portugal. Rollout into additional international markets is currently in progress.
The newly-launched web properties currently offer curated selections of highly rated casino brands in various categories, in addition to expert reviews of a range of operators. An exciting range of product enhancements will be launched in 2017 to position the brand as a truly essential comparison service in the industry.
Commenting on the launch, Seven Star Digital Founder & CEO Luke Eales said: We are excited to build a genuinely valuable service for online gamers globally. With such a vast quantity of online casino operators on the market, there is a significant opportunity to help consumers find a provider that meets their needs.
Our chosen tagline for the brand is Smarter Casino Comparison. This will underpin our strategy as we develop a market-leading offering, going the extra mile to provide valuable content and insight to a community of online gaming enthusiasts.
For more information please see CasinoGenius.com (UK), CasinoGenius.dk (Denmark) and CasinoGenius.pt (Portugal).
About Seven Star Digital
Seven Star Digital is an iGaming startup providing casino comparison services to consumers across the UK and Europe. The company exists to address the consumer need for a modern, high quality online experience for finding and joining their ideal online casino.
Other popular gaming comparison sites operated by the company include TopRatedCasinos.co.uk and MeilleursCasinos.fr.
Seven Star Digital is based in London, UK and was established by Founder & CEO Luke Eales in early 2016. For more information please visit http://www.sevenstardigital.com
Contact:
Luke Eales
Address: 1 Fore Street, London, EC2Y 5EJ, UK
Phone: 2071129254
Email: hello(at)sevenstardigital.com
Website: https://www.casinogenius.com
