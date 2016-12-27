LearningFileMaker.com releases video course for Startups and Entrepreneurs

Richard Carlton and LearningFileMaker.com Created an award winning video training course for Startups and Entrepreneurs covering the business side of creating an application. Students will have the knowledge and tools necessary to plan an application for resale or for deployment within their organization.

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA ÂÂ December 27, 2016 ÂÂ LearningFileMaker.com has released a video training course for Startups and Entrepreneurs, which comprehensively covers everything developers need to know about planning, budgeting, and creating their own application. The video course for Startups and Entrepreneurs has six hours of video content, covering the business side of creating an application. Users at the end of this course, will have the knowledge and tools necessary to plan an application for resale or for deployment within their organization.



ÂÂThis video course is to help plan and budget for a mobile application,ÂÂ said Richard Carlton, CEO LearningFileMaker.com, ÂÂThese videos are for those who are interesting building an app for a vertical market segment for deployment within an organization.ÂÂ



Top Rated Course by FileMaker Expert, Richard Carlton.



http://learningfilemaker.com/fmpro15.php



Experience Richard's dynamic and exciting teaching format, while learning both basic, intermediate, and advanced FileMaker development skills. With 26 years of FileMaker experience and a long-time speaker at FileMaker's Developer



Conference, Richard teaches all the ins and outs of building FileMaker Solutions. The course is 40 hours of video content!



Richard has been involved with the FileMaker platform since 1990 and has grown RCC into one of the largest top tier FileMaker consultancies worldwide.



Richard works closely with RCC's staff: a team of 28 FileMaker



developers and supporting web designers. He has offices in California, Nevada, and Texas.



Richard has been a frequent speaker at the FileMaker Developers Conference on a variety of topics involving FileMaker for Startups and Entrepreneurs, and client server integration.



Richard is the Product Manager for FM Starting Point, the popular and most downloaded free FileMaker CRM Starter Solution.



Richard won 2015 Excellence Award from FileMaker Inc (Apple Inc) for outstanding video and product creation, leading to business development.





RCC and LearningFileMaker.com are headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.



Availability



The FileMaker Course for Startups and Entrepreneurs is available for a one-time purchase of $50, and can be found at http://www.learningfilemaker.com/entrepreneurs.html

[LearningFileMaker.com](http://learningfilemaker.com/) is the number one destination for FileMaker training videos, with over 70 hours of comprehensive FileMaker training content, LearningFileMaker.com is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.





More information:

http://learningfilemaker.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Richard Carlton Consulting

http://learningfilemaker.com/

PressRelease by

Richard Carlton Consulting

Requests:

(408) 492-9701

Date: 12/27/2016 - 14:04

Language: English

News-ID 514915

Character count: 3009

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Richard Carlton Consulting

Ansprechpartner: Richard Carlton

Stadt: headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Telefon: (408) 492-9701



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 27/12/2016



Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease