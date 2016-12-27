Extended Web Hosting Email Marketing All In One Lead Generation Site Launched

Insty.Me has launched a new service for businesses wanting to establish themselves online by creating, launching and running a new website with ease. It offers extended hosting with email marketing and lead generation built in.

(firmenpresse) - A new service has launched specializing in creating and launching websites for businesses, so companies without a strong web presence or new online startups can kickstart their campaign with ease. Called Insty.Pages, it offers extended hosting, which is more than many web hosts offer, because it isn't just lead capturing and email marketing, it's everything a website could want combined in one service.



More information can be found on the company website at: http://connecttrend.com/InstyMe1.



The site explains that customers using the service will never need to manage multiple services with multiple subscriptions, because the Insty.Pages platform at Insty.Me puts all the most powerful tools a site owner needs in one place for easy access at any time.



The all inclusive extended hosting encompasses web hosting itself, allowing businesses to get online with their own domain and start attracting business, email marketing, so they can engage with their customers and offer direct promotions and offers, and it also offers personal support and lead capturing.



While normal hosting platforms usually stop at simply getting a business online, the services offered at Insty.Pages go through creating a powerful, SEO friendly site and actually capturing and maintaining a customer base regardless of the niche the business site is set up in.



The Insty.Me platform was founded in 2013 after the CEO tried to get one of his businesses online but found that it took too long. At that moment, he decided that there had to be a better way of doing things, and so built Insty to offer people around the world a better set of options for establishing their own business.



A full range of features customers can expect is provided on the company website, but the philosophy behind the service is that it's hosting that "just works", with an emphasis on making everything as streamlined as possible.



Sites can be built with just one click, and maintained from one base, where email marketing and other powerful features are built in. Full details are provided on the company website.





