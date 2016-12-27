Beachbody Calabrese Launches The 21 Day Fix workout Program

(firmenpresse) - Beachbody launches The 21 Day Fix workout program. This workout program was created by Autumn Calabrese. She is a famous celebrity trainer, single mother and bikini competitor who fully understand that individuals dont always have time to create fancy meals or workout. Her ultimate goal is to help her clients to find the best and most effective ways on how to acquire reliable, healthy and fast weight loss results.



She came up with the 21 Day Fix program while being unsatisfied in not being able to help some of her clients to acquire the weight loss results they dreamed of. This workout program has two main elements to lose weight and these include workout program and nutritional plan. This workout program is very different from other nutritional programs that Beachbody team has formed. The 21 Day Fix program aims to help people to acquire fast and amazing weight loss results.



In order to easily track the exact calorie consumed, the 21 Day Fix Color Coded Portion Control containers can be a great help. Each container corresponds to different food group such as blue for healthy fats, hummus and cheese, orange for oils, seeds and nuts, yellow for carbohydrates, red for protein, green for vegetables and purple for fruit.



Apart from the containers, it also includes shaker cup for drinks. In addition to this, the 21 Day Fix program teaches about the eating habits that support an energetic and healthy lifestyle that a person can continue to follow as long as he or she lives. The 21 Day Fix program will guide the user on how to properly figure out the amount of calories they need to eat in order to lose pounds.



For those individuals who want to get rid of their excess body fat, the 21 Day Fix program is the ultimate solution to this problem. The Beachbody team offers 78% discount for their chosen supplies. The US sale starts on the 21st of November up to 29th while the Canada sale starts on the 22nd of November up to 30th. Beachbody team will guarantee their customers that they will never be disappointed with their 21 Day Fix program. Customers will also have a chance to get access to almost 20 workout programs offered by Beachbody.





