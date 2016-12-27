Artificial Intelligence App Changes the Game for Mobile Health in Canada

Ada grows to no. 1 medical app in Canada, bringing next-level health care technology to doctors, patients and community health

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- Today medical artificial intelligence (AI) app makes Canadian history, launching a new consumer-facing medical app that enables Canadians to assess and monitor their personal health through sophisticated AI technology. Designed to grow smarter as users engage with it, Ada's intelligence amounts to much more than personalized health assessments for individuals - Ada supports doctors in providing more accurate assessments and through data collection and analysis, has the ability to help patients and doctors monitor health situations over time.

Developed by a team of medical doctors and scientists, Ada's AI engine is a representation of where personal and community healthcare is headed. Since Ada's global launch earlier this fall, the app has already climbed to no. 1 medical app in the App Store in 80 countries - more than any other iOS app in 2016.

"While the topic of machine learning and AI comes with some unknowns, in the medical field, we know the future of AI is bright and the possibilities are endless," said Daniel Nathrath, Ada Health co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We're at the forefront of something special. Ada continues to get smarter with each passing day. At a time when health care resources are limited, Ada can work in concert with doctors to alleviate strain and allow them to focus on their core competencies."

Ada intelligently checks symptoms by asking simple and individualized questions without complicated medical jargon, and becomes smarter as it becomes familiar with the user's medical history. A detailed symptom assessment report is generated by analyzing all the symptom information provided by users, which can then be shared with the user's doctor.

Notable features & benefits for doctors include:

Notable features & benefits for individuals and community health include:

"What's special about Ada is the level of detail and personalization of each interaction," said Dr. Claire Novorol, Ada Health Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. "At each step during an assessment Ada carefully selects follow up questions to gather the information that matters the most. But that's not all - Ada can also help you to track symptoms and outcomes, which further improves and individualizes the experience over time. This has obvious benefits for those using Ada to assess, understand, monitor and manage their own health. Doctors are excited about it too, as Ada often collects important details that they might have otherwise missed or not had time to ask about."

For more information, please visit , or engage with the Ada community on or .

About Ada

Ada is more than just an app. Ada is a personal health companion on the go. Designed by a dedicated team of doctors and computer scientists, Ada offers a sophisticated AI experience by building up a detailed picture of users' health over time. Ada increasingly provides an accurate understanding of what is going on medically and helps users decide on next steps to take. Ada is available on the in 153 countries and will be available on Android devices in early 2017. You can find more information and contact details at .

