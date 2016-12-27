Optimize, Accessorize and Protect Your DSLR Camera with Sigma Lenses, Filters and Flashes This Holiday Season

Make the most of your DSLR camera with these must-have photography accessories from Sigma

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- , a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, is the go-to for camera accessories following this holiday season's DSLR gift giving and receiving. The Sigma line of camera accessories, which includes lenses, filters and flashes, is designed to enhance the latest DSLR cameras on the market. Offering an accessory for every photographer's skillset and shooting situation, including architecture, portraiture, sports and wildlife photography, Sigma accessories are essential components for any photographer's toolkit -- whether you are a beginner, enthusiast or professional.

"Sigma designs its accessories and lenses from the ground up to improve the performance of your DSLR, ensuring you capture the very best image with every shot," says Sigma Corporation of America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. "Whether it's a Sigma Global Vision lens that brings new feature advantages and that signature image sharp quality, a ceramic filter that protects your investment or gift, or a Sigma flash that perfects the lighting for you, Sigma accessories complete your DLSR camera kit for photographic perfection."

The All-In-One:

Designed for APS-C cameras (27-450mm), the Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary Lens is great for close-up shots as well as general travel, family and nature photography, effectively replacing two kit lenses with a compact and lightweight all-in-one lens. The Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary Lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and retails for $499.00 USD.

The Ultimate Portrait Lens:

The high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers. The lens' advanced architecture features two SLD (special low dispersion) glass elements and one glass element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and refraction. The Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and retails for $1199.00 USD.

Wide Angle Photo Perfection:



Encompassing the long history of Sigma wide-angle lens development expertise, the new 12-24mm F4 Art Lens' performance highlights include constant F4 brightness and the brand new Sigma AF system with 1.3X torque boost. With a minimum focus distance of 9.4 inches from the image sensor at 24mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds. The Sigma 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art Lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and retails for $1599.00 USD.

Mirrorless Cameras:

Combining outstanding optical performance and compact design, the affordable Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens brings immense value to mirrorless cameras. Boasting crisp image quality with F1.4 brightness, this lens produces beautiful bokeh effects and is suitable for both video and photo capture scenarios. The Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens is available in Sony E-Mount and Micro Four Thirds mount, and retails for $339.00 USD.

Sports and Wildlife: Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sports and Contemporary Lenses

The Lens is renowned for its superior optics and durability in fast-paced, high-action photo scenarios. The Sigma Lens is a versatile lens that offers similar performance in a more compact and lightweight design. Performance capabilities common to both telephoto lenses include advanced two-mode optical stabilization, enhanced auto focus algorithms, sophisticated Hyper Sonic Motor for quiet, and fast focusing, along with zoom locking at all marked focal lengths.

The Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sports Lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and retails for $1,999.00 USD.

The Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and retails for $989.00 USD.

The Award Winner:

The five-time award-winning Sigma 50-100 F1.8 Art Lens covers three popular short tele prime focal lengths (85mm, 105mm and 135mm), offering a super quiet, mid-range, versatile zoom lens that is ideal for both photographers and videographers. The 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and retails for $1,099.00 USD.

Optimization is key, but don't forget to protect your latest investments. All Sigma lenses listed above are complemented by Sigma's own line of filters, including the unique for serious lens protection. Delivering 10 times the strength of a traditional filters and three times the strength of chemically enhanced filters, Sigma's shock-resistant, scratch-resistant and water-repellant clear hardened glass filter guards against drops and other mishaps.

Further complementing Sigma's vast array of lenses is its line of external flashes for greater control and range than a standard pop-up flash. Available flashes include: the , equipped with auto-zoom functionality for precise lighting in any situation; the , featuring wireless TTL and modeling flash; the , touting features such as rear curtain flash and wide angle illumination; and the , ideal for close-up photography.

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, Cinema lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of Cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit or follow us on , , or .

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

