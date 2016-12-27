Washington Natural Gas Heating and Air Launches YouTube Channel

WA Natural Gas launches a new YouTube Channel aimed at educating residential HVAC service clients in Seattle that plans to cover AC and furnace repair. The channel and the extensive video content can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9L5a_rBH9ZBLUMEvUdwAw

(firmenpresse) - Washington Natural Gas Heating and Air Conditioning has today announced the launch of its new YouTube Channel, which plans to focus primarily on the subject of [AC Service and Furnace Repair Service in Seattle](http://www.wanaturalgas.com). The Channel is aimed at residential HVAC repair clients in the Seattle, WA area and hopes to heighten awareness so viewers learn the basic workings of how air conditioner and heating systems work. This way they can know if they are getting good service or not.



So residential HVAC customers in Seattle, WA looking for the latest information on AC service and furnace repair service are invited to subscribe to the all-new YouTube channel by WA Natural Gas. The channel promises to provide expert guidance, information and updates on AC service/furnace repair service on a regular basis.



WA Natural Gas Heating and Air Conditioning channel already has several videos planned for airing:



Furnace Service Seattle WA ÂÂ Seattle furnace repair specialists can help ensure the longest possible lifespan for a furnace and save money on monthly heating costs. Any problems can be detected and fixed while theyÂÂre still small, before they get out of hand. Customers always get any repairs done as quickly as possible so they are not left without heat for long. Heating Contractor in Seattle ÂÂ When a heating system needs repaired for any reason, Seattle heating repair experts provide quality air conditioning and furnace service as quickly as possible. Seattle HVAC Contractor ÂÂ Having the system inspected and tuned up at least once a yearÂÂpreferably before the heating season beginsÂÂwill help identify any small problems before they become huge problems or cause more damage. It ensures that the heating system is functioning as efficiently as possible. Certified heating system technicians will inspect the entire heating system and find even the smallest of problems.



After the YouTube Channel launch December 2016, viewers and subscribers can view all the latest videos here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9L5a_rBH9ZBLUMEvUdwAw





John Palmer, owner at Washington Natural Gas Heating and Air Conditioning said: "When a heating and air conditioning system is functioning at its best, it not only creates a comfortable environment, it also protects homes and offices from humidity and moisture problems, increases indoor air quality and reduces overall energy costs. This channel is to help educate people in the greater Seattle metro area including cities like: Alderwood Manor, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Brier, Cathan, Cathcart, Echo Lake, Edmonds, Everett, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Maltby, Martha Lake, Bellevue. Informed customers make better decisions if they know what questions to ask their AC/heating professional, by learning how their system works."



Viewers are encouraged to watch the videos, subscribe to the channel for regular updates and help spread the word through social media. Those interested in AC Service and Furnace Repair Service in Seattle and current WA Natural Gas customers, can subscribe to the YouTube channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9L5a_rBH9ZBLUMEvUdwAw



Alternatively, interested parties are able to learn more about WA Natural Gas directly at their website: http://www.wanaturalgas.com





More information:

http://http;//www.wanaturalgas.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Washington Natural Gas

http://http;//www.wanaturalgas.com

PressRelease by

Washington Natural Gas

Requests:

+14253553331

Date: 12/27/2016 - 16:01

Language: English

News-ID 514934

Character count: 3653

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Washington Natural Gas

Ansprechpartner: John Palmer

Stadt: Mill Creek WA

Telefon: +14253553331



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 27/12/2016



Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease