Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Notice of Charter End Date

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that,
as provisioned under the terms of the contract, they have received a notice of
early termination of the Golar Spirit charter from charterers Petrobras. The
Charter end date will now be June 21, 2017. The original end date of the charter
was August 2018. In accordance with the terms of the Charter, Charterers will
pay to the Partnership a compensation fee as a result of the early termination
representing approximately 62% of the EBITDA(1) remaining under the contract
from June 21, 2017 to the original contract end date.
The Partnership will immediately commence re-marketing the vessel for FSRU
employment post June 2017. There is currently significant interest and bidding
activity in the FSRU market and also a limited number of FSRUs available for the
next two years. Golar Spirit, as a relatively small capacity FSRU could be well
suited for a number of emerging smaller scale FSRU projects as well as a
potential bridging solution for larger projects.
(1)EBITDA: Earnings before interest, other financial items, taxes, depreciation
and amortization and non-controlling interest. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial
measure used by investors to measure our performance
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future
events and the Partnership's operations, performance and financial condition.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may
predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or
achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect",
"estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan",
"intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known
and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that
are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of
which are beyond the Partnership's control. Actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership
to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the
impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or
combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from
those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not
intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's
expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Hamilton, Bermuda
December 27, 2016
Investor relations enquiries:
Golar Management Limited
Graham Robjohns - + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan - + 44 207 063 7900
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Golar LNG Partners L.P.
