Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Notice of Charter End Date

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that,

as provisioned under the terms of the contract, they have received a notice of

early termination of the Golar Spirit charter from charterers Petrobras. The

Charter end date will now be June 21, 2017. The original end date of the charter

was August 2018. In accordance with the terms of the Charter, Charterers will

pay to the Partnership a compensation fee as a result of the early termination

representing approximately 62% of the EBITDA(1) remaining under the contract

from June 21, 2017 to the original contract end date.



The Partnership will immediately commence re-marketing the vessel for FSRU

employment post June 2017. There is currently significant interest and bidding

activity in the FSRU market and also a limited number of FSRUs available for the

next two years. Golar Spirit, as a relatively small capacity FSRU could be well

suited for a number of emerging smaller scale FSRU projects as well as a

potential bridging solution for larger projects.



(1)EBITDA: Earnings before interest, other financial items, taxes, depreciation

and amortization and non-controlling interest. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial

measure used by investors to measure our performance



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future

events and the Partnership's operations, performance and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may

predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or

achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect",

"estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan",

"intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known



and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that

are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of

which are beyond the Partnership's control. Actual results may differ materially

from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership

to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the

impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or

combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from

those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not

intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking

statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's

expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or

circumstances on which any such statement is based.





Hamilton, Bermuda



December 27, 2016



Investor relations enquiries:



Golar Management Limited



Graham Robjohns - + 44 207 063 7900



Stuart Buchanan - + 44 207 063 7900



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







