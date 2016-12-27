Apricus Biosciences Announces the Launch of Vitaros® for the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction in Lebanon by Elis Pharmaceuticals

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Continued Commercial Expansion in the Middle East Expected to Increase Royalty

Revenue for Apricus



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

(Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in

urology and rheumatology, today announced the launch of Vitaros(®), Apricus'

novel on-demand topical cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction ("ED"),

in Lebanon by Elis Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Elis").



Richard Pascoe, Chief Executive Officer of Apricus, commented, "We are pleased

to announce the first launch of Vitaros by Elis and look forward to their

performance in the highly attractive Middle East ED market, which they estimate

at approximately $200 million. With this most recent launch, Vitaros is now

commercially available in Lebanon, plus the existing nine EU countries.

Moreover, we expect another ten or more product launches across Europe, Latin

America and the Middle East during the first half of next year by our various

commercialization partners. Looking forward, our key strategic goals continue

to be achieving profitability through Vitaros revenue growth and obtaining

Vitaros FDA approval in the United States in 2018."



In January 2011, Apricus signed an exclusive license agreement with Elis to

market Vitaros in the Gulf States and part of the Middle East, including

Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen. Under the terms of the agreement,

Apricus has received an upfront payment of $100,000 and a regulatory milestone

payment of $100,000 as the result of the Lebanon approval. Apricus is also

eligible to receive up to an additional $1.9 million in milestone payments on

future sales, plus tiered double-digit royalties in the low to high teens based

on Elis' net sales of the product.



Vitaros is a new entrant in this ED treatment market, offering a product profile



making it appealing to certain patients. Vitaros is a topical ED cream that

delivers rapid onset (generally five to thirty minutes) and treatment duration

of approximately one to two hours. Vitaros' local delivery provides an

alternative for patients, but particularly those with complications that

preclude them from using the orally delivered systemic treatments or who prefer

to avoid the injectable forms of alprostadil.



About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.



Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing

innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus' commercial product,

Vitaros(®), for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, is approved in Canada and

certain countries in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and is being

commercialized in certain countries in Europe and the Middle East. In September

2015, Apricus in-licensed the U.S. development and commercialization rights for

Vitaros from Allergan. Apricus' marketing partners for Vitaros include Recordati

Ireland Ltd. (Recordati), Ferring International Center S.A. (Ferring

Pharmaceuticals), Laboratoires Majorelle, Bracco S.p.A., Mylan NV and Elis

Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Apricus currently has one active product candidate,

RayVa((TM)), its product candidate for the treatment of the circulatory disorder

Raynaud's phenomenon.



For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.



*Vitaros(®) is a registered trademark of NexMed International Limited. Such

trademark is registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending

registration in the United States.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended. Statements in this press

release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such

forward-looking statements include, among other things: references to potential

Vitaros approvals and product launches by Apricus' commercial partners in

additional countries and the timing thereof; the potential for the product to

achieve commercial success generally or in any specific territory, including

Lebanon, and for Apricus to receive future milestone and royalty revenue; the

ability of Apricus to achieve profitability based on Vitaros revenue growth; and

the timing of approval, if any, by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of

Vitaros in the United States. Actual results could differ from those projected

in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of reasons that are outside

of Apricus' control, including, but not limited to: Apricus' dependence on its

commercial partners to carry out the commercial launch or grow sales of Vitaros

in various territories, such as Elis in its territory, and obtain additional

product approvals; competition in the ED market and other markets in which

Apricus and its partners operate; Apricus' ability to obtain and maintain

intellectual property protection for the product; Apricus' ability to raise

additional funding that it may need to continue to pursue its commercial and

business development plans; Apricus' ability to obtain FDA and other requisite

governmental approval for Vitaros; the fluctuation of currency exchange rates;

the potential for adverse reactions to the product; Apricus' ability to

negotiate and enter into acceptable terms for new licensing agreements; and

market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of

this press release, and Apricus assumes no obligation to update the forward-

looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ

from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to

read the risk factors set forth in Apricus' most recent annual report on Form

10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and other filings made

with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website

at www.sec.gov or without charge from Apricus.



Contact:

Matthew Beck

mbeck(at)troutgroup.com

The Trout Group LLC

(646) 378-2933









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Apricus Biosciences, Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.apricusbio.com



Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/27/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 514938

Character count: 6960

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

Stadt: SAN DIEGO





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease