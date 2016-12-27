(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc.
(Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in
urology and rheumatology, today announced the launch of Vitaros(®), Apricus'
novel on-demand topical cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction ("ED"),
in Lebanon by Elis Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Elis").
Richard Pascoe, Chief Executive Officer of Apricus, commented, "We are pleased
to announce the first launch of Vitaros by Elis and look forward to their
performance in the highly attractive Middle East ED market, which they estimate
at approximately $200 million. With this most recent launch, Vitaros is now
commercially available in Lebanon, plus the existing nine EU countries.
Moreover, we expect another ten or more product launches across Europe, Latin
America and the Middle East during the first half of next year by our various
commercialization partners. Looking forward, our key strategic goals continue
to be achieving profitability through Vitaros revenue growth and obtaining
Vitaros FDA approval in the United States in 2018."
In January 2011, Apricus signed an exclusive license agreement with Elis to
market Vitaros in the Gulf States and part of the Middle East, including
Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen. Under the terms of the agreement,
Apricus has received an upfront payment of $100,000 and a regulatory milestone
payment of $100,000 as the result of the Lebanon approval. Apricus is also
eligible to receive up to an additional $1.9 million in milestone payments on
future sales, plus tiered double-digit royalties in the low to high teens based
on Elis' net sales of the product.
Vitaros is a new entrant in this ED treatment market, offering a product profile
making it appealing to certain patients. Vitaros is a topical ED cream that
delivers rapid onset (generally five to thirty minutes) and treatment duration
of approximately one to two hours. Vitaros' local delivery provides an
alternative for patients, but particularly those with complications that
preclude them from using the orally delivered systemic treatments or who prefer
to avoid the injectable forms of alprostadil.
About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.
Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing
innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus' commercial product,
Vitaros(®), for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, is approved in Canada and
certain countries in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and is being
commercialized in certain countries in Europe and the Middle East. In September
2015, Apricus in-licensed the U.S. development and commercialization rights for
Vitaros from Allergan. Apricus' marketing partners for Vitaros include Recordati
Ireland Ltd. (Recordati), Ferring International Center S.A. (Ferring
Pharmaceuticals), Laboratoires Majorelle, Bracco S.p.A., Mylan NV and Elis
Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Apricus currently has one active product candidate,
RayVa((TM)), its product candidate for the treatment of the circulatory disorder
Raynaud's phenomenon.
For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.
*Vitaros(®) is a registered trademark of NexMed International Limited. Such
trademark is registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending
registration in the United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended. Statements in this press
release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements include, among other things: references to potential
Vitaros approvals and product launches by Apricus' commercial partners in
additional countries and the timing thereof; the potential for the product to
achieve commercial success generally or in any specific territory, including
Lebanon, and for Apricus to receive future milestone and royalty revenue; the
ability of Apricus to achieve profitability based on Vitaros revenue growth; and
the timing of approval, if any, by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of
Vitaros in the United States. Actual results could differ from those projected
in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of reasons that are outside
of Apricus' control, including, but not limited to: Apricus' dependence on its
commercial partners to carry out the commercial launch or grow sales of Vitaros
in various territories, such as Elis in its territory, and obtain additional
product approvals; competition in the ED market and other markets in which
Apricus and its partners operate; Apricus' ability to obtain and maintain
intellectual property protection for the product; Apricus' ability to raise
additional funding that it may need to continue to pursue its commercial and
business development plans; Apricus' ability to obtain FDA and other requisite
governmental approval for Vitaros; the fluctuation of currency exchange rates;
the potential for adverse reactions to the product; Apricus' ability to
negotiate and enter into acceptable terms for new licensing agreements; and
market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of
this press release, and Apricus assumes no obligation to update the forward-
looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ
from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to
read the risk factors set forth in Apricus' most recent annual report on Form
10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and other filings made
with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website
at www.sec.gov or without charge from Apricus.
Contact:
Matthew Beck
mbeck(at)troutgroup.com
The Trout Group LLC
(646) 378-2933
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.