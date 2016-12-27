       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
SpareBank 1 SMN: Financial calendar 2017

Preliminary Annual Accounts 2015:         8 February 2017

Supervisory Board:                                        28 March 2017

Ex. date:                                        29 March 2017

1(st) Quarter 2017:                                        4 May 2017

2(nd) Quarter 2017:                                        9 August 2017

3(rd) Quarter 2017:                                        27 October 2017

Supervisory Board:                                        21November 2016

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)




