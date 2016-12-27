SpareBank 1 SMN: Financial calendar 2017

Preliminary Annual Accounts 2015: 8 February 2017



Supervisory Board: 28 March 2017



Ex. date: 29 March 2017



1(st) Quarter 2017: 4 May 2017



2(nd) Quarter 2017: 9 August 2017



3(rd) Quarter 2017: 27 October 2017



Supervisory Board: 21November 2016



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

