Logomark Launches Newly Structured Sales Team to Implement Its 2017 "YES" Campaign

Brian Padian, Scott Edidin and Lori A. Bolton-Herman all Promoted to New Roles

(firmenpresse) - TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- announced its newly structured 2017 sales team that will be led by three industry veterans. Logomark's sales strategy is driven by its 2017 "YES" campaign which embodies a can-do, solution-oriented attitude through award-winning sales, customer service teams and its entire organization.

"Our customers expect the best from Logomark," says Logomark CEO, Trevor Gnesin. "Not just in our products, quality, compliance and on-time delivery, but also in our sales and customer service support All clients deserve a concierge level of service, and we're going to deliver it."

Leading the charge are newly promoted Brian Padian, VP of business development, Scott Edidin, VP of sales and Lori Bolton-Herman, national accounts manager.

"Our goal for 2017 is to take the strengths and foundation of an already effective Logomark sales team and strategically intensify our level of focus and support to our best customers," said Logomark Executive VP and Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Pearson. "We're investing in consolidated territories, increased internal support and innovative new marketing and sales solutions that will allow our customers to fully experience the meaning of 'YES.'"

Brian Padian is an industry veteran and has held highly valued and strategic sales roles at Logomark for over 12 years. Padian is directly responsible for developing new revenue and strategies that results in new heights of mutually satisfying long-term client relationships with many of the industry's top distributers.

"Brian truly embodies the essence of Logomark," said Pearson. "Different by design, class, style and edge is what Brian takes to every meeting and discussion. It's an honor to work together with Brian to accomplish our shared goals of building long term, highly productive client relationships."

Scott Edidin has been a Logomark sales employee for 11 years. He is now leading the entire Logomark outside sales team and has the responsibility of coordinating all territorial growth and performance strategies with inside sales manager, Michael Giacoletti.

"Scott is the future of our industry and company," said Gnesin. "As a millennial, Scott is professionally mature well beyond his years and exhibits leadership traits that have generated respect from our entire sales and management teams. I pride myself on developing young talent, and I'm excited to see what Scott accomplishes into 2017."

Lori Bolton-Herman is an industry veteran with more than 15 years of ad specialty and account management experience. She will be responsible for managing some of the company's largest accounts.

"Lori's knowledge and experience in the ad specialty industry sets her apart," said Pearson. "She is amazing at her job not only because she is customer-centric, but also because she has a diverse set of technical, marketing, sales and leadership skills. She is a great asset to our company and I'm certain our clients will continue to thrive because of her hard work."

Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit .





