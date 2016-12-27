Jackson Hewitt(R) Opens in 3,000 Walmart(R) Stores to Help Taxpayers Bridge Refund Delays

Clients Can Get Started With Their Latest Paystub and May Walk Out With Money

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- Starting today, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® opens early in 3,000 Walmart Stores across the country. Clients can get started on their taxes with their latest paystub and other income verification documents.

Clients can also see if they qualify to receive an up to $1,300 Express Refund Advance: a no fee, 0% APR loan offered by Metabank®. Approved clients may receive $200 on a Walmart eGift card the same day they complete their return with Jackson Hewitt. These clients will then receive any remaining loan balance when they provide their W2 and file their return. Loans are repaid when clients receive their tax refunds.

This loan is more important this year as the IRS recently warned taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) may not receive their refunds until the week of Feb. 27, 2017. The PATH (Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes) Act gives the IRS more time to review returns with those credits.

"We're happy to continue our decade-long partnership with Walmart and to help hardworking Americans," said David Prokupek, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "Both of our brands are committed to giving our customers more for their money."

If you are interested in finding a Jackson Hewitt location inside Walmart stores, visit or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

The Express Refund Advance is a tax-related refund loan provided by MetaBank (it is not the actual tax refund). Available for a limited time and at participating locations. The amount of the advance will be deducted from tax refunds and reduce the amount that is paid directly to the taxpayer. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for this loan. Availability is subject to satisfaction of identity verification, eligibility criteria, application, approval, underwriting standards, and other terms and conditions. Only $200-$400 available with a paystub (or other acceptable pre-year-end income verification), and remaining amounts available with W-2 and upon filing tax return with the IRS. IRS delays may affect the delivery timing of loan proceeds. Disbursement rules apply. Funds loaded onto card within an hour and direct deposit next business day. Ask Tax Pro for details. Available at participating locations only.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission of offering its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With approximately 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online and mobile tax solutions Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is the holding company for MetaBank®, a federally chartered savings bank. MFG shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol CASH. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries through: MetaBank, its traditional retail banking operation; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium financing division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division.

Elizabeth Sedlock



(636) 699-9554

