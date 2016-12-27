LearningFileMaker.com releases video course on FileMakerâs iOS App SDK

Richard Carlton and LearningFileMaker.com Created an award winning video training course for FileMaker iOS App SDK, covering the differences between the SDK and other FileMaker Platforms, submitting to the Apple App Store,This video course focuses on the mechanics of building a iPhone or iPad app.

(firmenpresse) - LearningFileMaker.com releases video course on FileMakerÂÂs iOS App SDK



5 hour video course covers building apps for AppleÂÂs iOS App Store



SANTA CLARA ÂÂ December 27, 2016 ÂÂ LearningFileMaker.com has released a video training course for the FileMaker iOS App SDK, which comprehensively covers everything developers need to know about converting their FileMaker solution into an app. FileMaker iOS App SDK video course has five hours of content, which covers how to convert the solution into the app, differences between the SDK and other FileMaker Platforms, and how to submit to the Apple App Store.This 5 hour video course focuses on the mechanics of building a iPhone or iPad app... from an existing FileMaker 15 file. Learn all about behavioral differences between FileMaker Go, and FileMaker Inc's new iOS App SDK... aka FIAS. Submitting to Apple's App Store can be a complex process like the new Xcode. This video course walks the student step-by-step through this process as well as sharing some tips and tricks that have been learned along the way. The course also includes exclusive interviews with Todd Geist. Todd shares his deep technical knowledge on the various options for updating FileMaker files... which are embedded in the FIAS app.



[Watch the video explaining the course.](https://youtu.be/cVxQe_yAshw)



ÂÂThe video course will cover the mechanics of building a native iPhone or iPad app from an existing FileMaker solution,ÂÂ said Richard Carlton, CEO LearningFileMaker.com, "The student will learn all about the behavioral differences between FileMaker Go and the iOS App SDK, as well as learning how to submit an new app to the Apple App Store.ÂÂ



Availability



The FileMaker iOS App SDK is available for a one time purchase of $79, and can be found at learningfilemaker.com/FIAS.html



[LearningFileMaker.com](http://learningfilemaker.com/) is the number one destination for FileMaker training videos, with over 70 hours of comprehensive FileMaker training content, LearningFileMaker.com is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.





More information:

http://learningfilemaker.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Richard Carlton Consulting

http://learningfilemaker.com/

PressRelease by

Richard Carlton Consulting

Requests:

(408) 492-9701

Date: 12/27/2016 - 18:01

Language: English

News-ID 514949

Character count: 2459

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Richard Carlton Consulting

Ansprechpartner: Richard Carlton

Stadt: headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Telefon: (408) 492-9701



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 27/12/2016



Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease