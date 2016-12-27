Richard Carlton and LearningFileMaker.com Created an award winning video training course for FileMaker iOS App SDK, covering the differences between the SDK and other FileMaker Platforms, submitting to the Apple App Store,This video course focuses on the mechanics of building a iPhone or iPad app.
SANTA CLARA ÂÂ December 27, 2016 ÂÂ LearningFileMaker.com has released a video training course for the FileMaker iOS App SDK, which comprehensively covers everything developers need to know about converting their FileMaker solution into an app. FileMaker iOS App SDK video course has five hours of content, which covers how to convert the solution into the app, differences between the SDK and other FileMaker Platforms, and how to submit to the Apple App Store.This 5 hour video course focuses on the mechanics of building a iPhone or iPad app... from an existing FileMaker 15 file. Learn all about behavioral differences between FileMaker Go, and FileMaker Inc's new iOS App SDK... aka FIAS. Submitting to Apple's App Store can be a complex process like the new Xcode. This video course walks the student step-by-step through this process as well as sharing some tips and tricks that have been learned along the way. The course also includes exclusive interviews with Todd Geist. Todd shares his deep technical knowledge on the various options for updating FileMaker files... which are embedded in the FIAS app.
[Watch the video explaining the course.](https://youtu.be/cVxQe_yAshw)
ÂÂThe video course will cover the mechanics of building a native iPhone or iPad app from an existing FileMaker solution,ÂÂ said Richard Carlton, CEO LearningFileMaker.com, "The student will learn all about the behavioral differences between FileMaker Go and the iOS App SDK, as well as learning how to submit an new app to the Apple App Store.ÂÂ
Availability
The FileMaker iOS App SDK is available for a one time purchase of $79, and can be found at learningfilemaker.com/FIAS.html
[LearningFileMaker.com](http://learningfilemaker.com/) is the number one destination for FileMaker training videos, with over 70 hours of comprehensive FileMaker training content, LearningFileMaker.com is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
