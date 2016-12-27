RedHill Biopharma Announces Closing of Concurrent Public Offering and Registered Direct Offering of its American Depositary Shares and Warrants and Partial Exercise of the Option of Underwriters

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

(NASDAQ:RDHL) (TASE:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical

company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late

clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for

gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced the

closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering and its

concurrent registered direct offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and

warrants to purchase ADSs for aggregate gross proceeds, from both offerings

combined, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, placement

agent fees and other offering expenses, of approximately $38 million.



The underwritten public offering was for a total number of 2,250,000 ADSs, each

representing ten of its ordinary shares, and warrants to purchase 1,125,000

ADSs, with gross proceeds of approximately $23 million. The concurrent

registered direct offering was for a total number of 1,463,415 ADSs and warrants

to purchase 731,708 ADSs with gross proceeds of approximately $15 million.

Aggregate gross proceeds from both offerings combined totaled approximately $38

million.



The price in both offerings was $10.25 for a fixed combination of one ADS and a

warrant to purchase 0.5 of an ADS. The warrants in both offerings have a per ADS

exercise price of $13.33 and have a term of three years.



In addition, the Company announced that the underwriters exercised their option

in part and purchased warrants to purchase 168,750 ADSs for a purchase price of

$0.0047 per warrant. Following the partial exercise of the option by the

underwriters, the underwriters have the 30-day option to purchase up to an

additional 337,500 ADSs representing 3,375,000 ordinary shares. With this

partial exercise, the number issued by the Company in the two offerings



aggregates to a total of 3,713,415 ADSs, each representing ten of its ordinary

shares, and warrants to purchase 2,025,458 ADSs.



Immediately following the closing of both the underwritten public offering and

the registered direct offering, the number of outstanding ordinary shares of the

Company is 164,974,234 (equivalent to approximately 16,497,423 ADS), excluding

possible exercise of the warrants issued in either offering and excluding

possible exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an

additional 337,500 ADSs.



EMC2 Fund Ltd participated in the registered direct offering. Investors in the

public offering included, among others, Sabby Management, LLC, DAFNA Capital

Management, Rosalind Advisors, Inc., Koramic Holding, Lincoln Park Capital,

Nexthera Capital LP and others.



Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole book-running manager and Echelon Wealth

Partners acted as Canadian manager for the underwritten public offering with

respect to sales in Canada. Roth Capital Partners acted as placement agent in

the registered direct offering.



The ADSs and warrants were issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement

that was previously filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and

Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A final prospectus supplement related to each

of the offerings was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website

located at www.sec.gov.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior

to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such

jurisdiction.



These offerings were made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final

prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectus relating to these

offerings may be obtained, when available, by contacting Roth Capital Partners,

Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, CA

92660, or by telephone at 800-678-9147, or by email at RothECM(at)roth.com.



About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (TASE:RDHL) is a biopharmaceutical company

headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development and

commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,

small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory

diseases and cancer. RedHill's pipeline of proprietary products includes:

(i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter

pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study; (ii) RHB-

104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an

ongoing first Phase III study and a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study

for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(®) (RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill

formulation of ondansetron with an ongoing Phase III study for acute

gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-

106 - an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.;

(v) YELIVA(®) (ABC294640)- a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class

SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and

gastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-class,

orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal and other solid

tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(®) (RHB-103) - an oral thin film formulation of

rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with

the FDA and marketing authorization received in Germany in October 2015.



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be

preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects,"

"anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes,"

"potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain

assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and

uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be

predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially

from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks

and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties

associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the

Company's research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and

other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to

advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully

complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; (iii) the extent and number

of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the

Company's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and

the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the

manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of

the Company's therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company's ability to establish and

maintain corporate collaborations; (vi) the interpretation of the properties and

characteristics of the Company's therapeutic candidates and of the results

obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or

clinical trials; (vii) the implementation of the Company's business model,

strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (viii) the scope of

protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual

property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate

its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix)

parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in

their obligations to the Company; (x) estimates of the Company's expenses,

future revenues capital requirements and the Company's needs for additional

financing (xi) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's

industry; and (xii) the impact of the political and security situation in Israel

on the Company's business. More detailed information about the Company and the

risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is

set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on

February 26, 2015. All forward-looking statements included in this Press Release

are made only as of the date of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to

update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.



Company contact:

Adi Frish

Senior VP Business Development & Licensing

RedHill Biopharma

+972-54-6543-112

adi(at)redhillbio.com



IR contact (U.S.):

Marcy Nanus

Senior Vice President

The Trout Group

+1-646-378-2927

Mnanus(at)troutgroup.com









