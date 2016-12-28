Free For All Launch Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program

Nivesaa is celebrating the launch of their new Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program in the Bangalore area by making the inaugural class free for all (females) on the launch day. Further information can be found at http://nivesaa.com/amorres-belly/.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program; Nivesaa, a dance, fitness & wellness studio in Bangalore has decided it will be celebrating the launch by making the inaugural class free for all (females) on the launch day, and this is expected to take place on 15th January 2017.



Where most businesses tend to just put posters up in their studios, post some flyers and leave it at that, [Nivesaa](http://nivesaa.com/) has decided to be a little more exciting with the launch of its new Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program.



Sahiba Singh, Co-founder at Nivesaa, says: "We wanted to be exciting with the launch of our new Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program because we thought it would be as much fun for the local community as it is for us.



It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it will do a lot of good for the local community and give people something to talk about. It should go great unless every single girl and every single woman in the city decides to avail the free class opportunity on the launch day!"



They also uploaded their introductory video introducing [Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program in Bangalore](https://youtu.be/Ii-XqAm_Ntc).



Nivesaa has always made a point of standing out when compared to other dance, fitness & wellness studios in the Bangalore area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it does so.



This is a great chance for Bangalore residents to try something new for one day without paying beforehand and support a community focused on movement in order to connect with and transform their bodies, their minds and their lives.



Nivesaa has been serving the Bangalore area since March 2014. To date it has trained over 1,000 students and has become recognized as a dance, fitness and wellness studio. It can be found on 3366, Shiv Jyoti Complex, 13th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore, Karnataka, India- 560008 near NPS Public School.





Sahiba Singh also said: "While Nivesaa may not be the only business with this kind of offering, local residents are choosing Nivesaa because we continue to stay current and provide our students with what they want."



When asked about the new Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program, Sahiba Singh said: "We think it's going to be a hit because it is completely unique and we know our students have been waiting for this for a long time".



Further information about Nivesaa and the new Amorres Belly: Pre Professional Belly Dance Training Program can be discovered at http://nivesaa.com/amorres-belly/.





