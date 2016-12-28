Experience the Speed and Reliability Improvements Added to Firefox 50 + Blur

The Full How-To Guide Covers: Mozilla released, last week, the most recent version of their famous browser, Firefox 50. Firefox acquired considerable market share over contemporary competitors namely Internet Explorer (Microsoft) and AOL (America Online) in the early 2000s because it was (and still is) open-sourced, and permitted extreme customization based on user preferences. However, as time went on, Firefox worked hard to maintain its popularity while consumers started moving to various browsers like Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Opera Browser, and most recently, MicrosoftÂÂs re-entry into the market with MS Edge. MozillaÂÂs announcement about the latest version of Firefox v. 50 is thrilling on more than one fronts.



What became of Firefox?



In recent years, Firefox has been the victim of scrutiny and criticism. While competitors continued to advance the browser scene, Firefox had to struggle a bit to stay up-to-speed with the excess of extension development from third-party developers, which inevitably resulted in unreliable performance (think speed).



Improvements in Firefox 50



A lot of people are highly excited about MozillaÂÂs announcement, and it is likely to help in restoring some of FirefoxÂÂs lost market share in the never-ending browser combats. For beginners, Firefox 50 introduces Electrolysis. In simple words, Electrolysis allows Firefox to run more than one processes at the same time, better leveraging oneÂÂs machineÂÂs computing power. Electrolysis will allow Firefox 50 to run as fast as the Chrome browser, because it treats each new tab in the browsing window as its own process.





Moreover, Firefox 50 introduces various developer tools to identify problems in a better way and help developers solve problems quicker.



Finally, Firefox 50 is also able to detect if ÂÂFamily SafetyÂÂ is enabled in Windows 8 machines or newer, and offers instructions on how to enable the feature and remain safe while browsing online with the family.



A not so recent introduction for Mozilla, however, but about a year ago the company introduced a Tracker Blocking feature for Firefox, which is pretty cool.



Using Blur with Firefox 50



Not only is Firefox a top option for all internet users, itÂÂs, in particular, popular among techies and Privacy Advocates. With improved performance and stability to Firefox 50, Blur and Firefox are now the best ever pair.



Breakdown of Blur features:



Tracker Blocking: blocks tracking requests from companies who want to build an identity profile using tracking cookies.



Password Management: Blur is an extremely secure password manager that allows for quick access to all logins and passwords in just seconds. In addition to all above, one will never have to worry about the system getting hacked and exposing oneÂÂs data.



Masked Cards: Conveniently and safely shop online by quickly generating a new disposable credit card number for each online purchase.



Masked Emails: Say goodbye to spam by creating a new disposable email address for each account that is created. These disposables forward messages to oneÂÂs real email inbox, and can be turned off in a few clicks.



Masked Phone: No more 8 a.m. telemarketing calls. Stop giving away real phone number into signup and checkout forms, and easily block any unwanted calls or texts.

