Global Radiation Detection Products Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2016-2020

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 28, 2016: The discussions on the global market of radiation detection products market can be found in a recently added research report on the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report titled Global Radiation Detection Products Market 2016-2020, gathers all valuable data relevant to the use of radiation detection products in the global market and also covers the growth prospects in the given forecast period. As per the research study, growing innovations in the radiation detection resources will drive the growth for the market in the coming years.
Geographically, key regions highlighted in the report includes APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. The report firstly describes the scope of the analysis along with the current market overview on radiation detection products. It can be defined as, a monitoring process which involves radionuclide impurity or radiation dose. Scientist has observed that the reason for radiations in the atmosphere or environment are somewhere related to radiation leakage from a nuclear plant or a nuclear disaster. Therefore, not only the control or assessment of exposure to these radioactive substances but the interpretation of the results is a very important characteristic for radiation monitoring. In that case, radiation detection products play a vital role in the detection process.
Furthermore, the report has segmented the market on the basis of industry applications. It includes major end-user industries such as:
Medical and Healthcare
Domestic security and Military
Industrial and Scientific
Among these, the healthcare and the medical segment are categorized into-Positron emission tomography, radiography and single-photon emission computed tomography. Also, this segments holds the maximum market share during 2015 and will continue to maintain its dominance in the future as well. Another major factor responsible for the markets growth is the maximum revenue witnessed from positron emission tomography (PET) scan as it is used for the diagnosis of heart diseases, endocrine disorders, different types of cancers, neurological disorders etc. One of the latest trends in the market observed by the study is the convenience of integrated radiation monitoring solution & growing number of cancer patients.
Through the geographical analysis, the Americas have been accounted to dominate the market until the end of 2020. This growth has occurred because of increased threat of radiological weapons which leads to the adoption of radiation detection products at airports & seaports. Additionally, major challenges for the market are a preference for renewable energy and high initial cost of investments.
Key vendors in the market are;
Mirion Technologies
Landauer
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors available in the market are Carestream Health, Hitachi Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, James Fisher and Sons, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, FujiFilm Holdings, Shimadzu, Hologic, Esaote and Siemens Healthcare.
http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/global-radiation-detection-products-market.html
