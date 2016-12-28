       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Internet


CPXi acquires SpinMedia Entertainment sites; bolsters owned and operated roster

Adding Celebuzz, The Frisky and The Superficial to its network of sites, CPXi readies launch of brand-centric content solution offering

ID: 514978
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- CPXi announced today that it will acquire several entertainment sites from SpinMedia. In an effort to expand audience engagement and content offerings, the deal fuels the deployment of a new solution set focused on expanding CPXi's digital customization for brands, publishers and influencers. The acquisition, on the heels of the successful creation of several owned and operated properties including PressRoomVIP.com and WarpedSpeed.com, adds sites like Celebuzz, The Frisky and The Superficial to the company's portfolio of properties.

"It is important to keep our eye toward the future of content curation and creation," says David Zapletal, EVP of Media Buying and Optimization at CPXi. "Expanding our operational efficiencies to a larger audience through the use of our proprietary Newsdesk platform, we will deliver more targeted content at a greater pace allowing for faster consumption yielding more monetization opportunities for influencers and brands."

"SpinMedia sites provide a great opportunity for us to leverage our existing site footprint and expand into the entertainment publishing space, connecting more deeply with brands by allowing them opportunities to uniquely target customers," added Mike Seiman, CEO, CPXi.

CPXi is a digital media solutions company aimed at driving efficiencies and effectiveness in the tech-enabled marketing space. With 15 years of experience marrying technology and managed solutions, CPXi offerings include media executions, programmatic integrations and cutting edge content and engagement strategies.

Taylor Hall
Director Of Marketing
CPXi
Email:



More information:
http://www.cpxi.com



Keywords (optional):

cpxi,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/28/2016 - 10:35
Language: English
News-ID 514978
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CPXi
Stadt: NEW YORK, NY


Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Internet




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.112
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 10
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 196


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z