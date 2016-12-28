New Video Review Of H2H Movers Chicago Moving Company Customer Released

Reputation Media TV produces video review of H2H Movers Chicago moving company customer viewable at http://www.reputationmedia.tv/reviewcommercial/h2h-movers-chicago-moving-company-review-keriann-h/. For more information on H2H Movers Inc go to http://www.h2hmovers.com.

(firmenpresse) - For consumers looking for a Chicago moving company, H2H Movers has just released a new review commercial of their customer Keriann H. This commercial was produced by Reputation Media TV.



People that are in the market to move in the Chicago area have trouble finding the right professional company because the process includes determining if that company is trustworthy, uses the latest technology in the industry and is properly licensed and insured. Often the only way a new customer goes through this process is by trial and error, but that becomes a waste of time and money when a move is typically done only once and they want to make sure it is done right and at an affordable cost..



This commercial shows that in the entire area of Chicago, movers that are friendly and actually skilled are very hard to find. By hiring H2H Movers, belongings are kept safe and are carefully transported to the desired destination of their customers. The staff at H2H Movers consists of highly qualified workers, so that customers can be sure their belongings are kept safe and handled with care. They work hard to provide the least tedious experience in moving one can find. It is their goal to remove any unpleasant aspect of moving and make the whole process a breeze for their customers..



This new video review can be viewed at this link: [H2H Movers Chicago Moving Company Customer Review](http://www.reputationmedia.tv/reviewcommercial/h2h-movers-chicago-moving-company-review-keriann-h/.)



"They were excellent and worked so hard. I have an Ikea bed that I think was discontinued at Ikea because it had to be their most complicated thing to assemble. My last movers 2+ years ago told me it wouldnÂÂt make another move. Well, Paul, Bogdan and Alex had their power tools and took lots of pictures to help them reassemble. No complaining, and no delays, that bed was reassembled perfectly! There were no tricks with the pricing ÂÂ it was as quoted and very reasonable. Moving is one of the most stressful things people do, and thanks to your team for making it smooth and hassle-free!", says Keriann.





Owner of H2H Movers Inc, Lyuda Ksenych says "Honest reviews of our business are always welcome. We are happy to help, because our customers mean everything to us, and their satisfaction is our number one priority".



More information about H2H Movers Inc can be found at http://www.h2hmovers.com.





More information:

http://www.h2hmovers.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

H2H Movers Inc.

http://www.h2hmovers.com

PressRelease by

H2H Movers Inc.

Requests:

(773) 236-8797

Date: 12/28/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 514979

Character count: 2743

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: H2H Movers Inc.

Ansprechpartner: Lyuda Ksenych

Stadt: Chicago

Telefon: (773) 236-8797



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28/12/2016



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease