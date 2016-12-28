Teddy Shake Sets Review Goal For New Year For #1 Rated Milky Gel Pens

Teddy Shake announced this week that it has set a goal for new customer reviews for their #1 rated milky gel pens set.

(firmenpresse) - Last month Teddy Shake launched their 105-piece gel pen set. Since that time the popularity of the pens has grown as customers around the world discover the quality of the Teddy Shake gel pens. As the new year approaches, Teddy Shake announced this week that it has a new goal in place for customer reviews for the gel pens.



"We have invested a significant amount of time and research into making the best gel pen set possible," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "The customers have noticed the difference, and sales have continued to increasing, breaking all records and projections for sales. Since our gel pen sets are sold exclusively on Amazon.com, customers rely on reviews when deciding which pen set to purchase. Our goal for the upcoming new year is to increase the number of [customer reviews](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/139p7ij7jflBQyckm2UpxPxPoSamivsCX9xKN-51yGM8/pub?slide=id.p) for our gel pens, to provide potential clients with more insight into our product."



The Teddy Shake gel pens are made of the highest quality gel ink that is acid-free, lead-free and safe for use by children. The variety of colors contained within the 105-piece set make the Teddy Shake gel pens ideal for use in scrapbooks, journaling, adult coloring books, business writing or art projects. The 105-piece set contains a variety of neon, metallic and [milky gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T) within the set.



Currently priced at $24.99, the Teddy Shake gel pens are available with free shipping for any purchase of $49 or more. Customers can have confidence when trying the Teddy Shake gel pens, as the company offers a satisfaction guarantee on every purchase.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





