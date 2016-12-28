#1 Rated Acrylic Beauty Organizer Offers Free Shipping For Purchases

Through an exclusive selling partnership with Amazon.com, Cosmopolitan Collection offers free shipping on #1 rated acrylic beauty organizer.

(firmenpresse) - The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic [beauty organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) is the top rated makeup organizer on Amazon.com. Sales reached record levels during the recent holiday shopping season. Although discounts on the organizer may not be as low as during the holidays, Cosmopolitan Collection wants to remind customers that free shipping is available on the beauty organizer through their selling partnership with Amazon.com.



"Our product is sold only online, exclusively on Amazon.com," said Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser. "Through this Amazon.com partnership, our product is offered for their free shipping promotion. This means that any time our beauty organizer is purchased by an Amazon Prime customer, they receive free two-day shipping. For customers without Amazon Prime, they can receive [free shipping](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_o1vwybQNAVT0N) on any order of $49. This provides a considerable savings for customers."



The beauty organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection is made of a special acrylic that is durable, shatterproof, scratch resistant and very easy to clean. The organizer comes in two pieces that can be used stacked as a single unit, or separated, to allow customers maximum flexibility for use. The various drawers and compartments contained within the beauty organizer are perfect for holding makeup brushes, cotton swabs, lipstick, eye shadow and a whole range of beauty products.



Over 145 customers have written reviews for the beauty organizer on Amazon.com, with 97% of customers writing they liked their Cosmopolitan Collection organizer. A recently verified purchaser wrote a five-star review that said "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my sister.! I must say I am really impressed by the quality of this item. I did, on the other hand, think it would be just a tid but bigger. I am still very impressed with this item. My sister does the whole sephora thing, buying the newest and hottest things out. I think this will compliment and organize the pretty things she likes. Thank you for the cast shipping and great product keep up the good work!!"





The beauty organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection is currently priced at $42.99.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





