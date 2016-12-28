Global Bulletproof Helmet Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.51% till 2020

Report provides comprehensive information about the global market present scenario and its future growth prospects till the end of 2020. Further, it also focuses on the key manufacturers in the global market with sales, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 28, 2016: In the recent years, there has been a rise in the bulletproof helmets market. Adoption of advanced technologies and smart textiles have contributed towards the growth of this market, studies a new report added to the vast database of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as Global Bulletproof Helmet Market 2016-2020. The report encapsulates comprehensive information about the global market present scenario and its future growth prospects till the end of 2020. Further, it also focuses on the key manufacturers in the global market with sales, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.



According to the research analysts, the global market for bulletproof helmets is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. The major factor boosting the growth of the market is the rise in cross-border terrorism. It is well known that military forces always need to be prepared at the border, for which they require to wear bullet proof helmets for safety. Apart from that, bullet proof helmets are used in defense and homeland security. It visibly provides protection from potentially dangerous elements that range from ballistic threats, fragments and air-borne flying particles.



Further, the report segments the market on the basis of several key regions and by end-user. Geographically, key regions included in the report are North America, Western Europe, APAC and rest of the world. In APAC, the increasing instances of terrorist attacks, rising flow of terrorist fighters from countries in the Middle East such as Syria and Iraq, adopting support for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), results in the enhancement of domestic laws by the government. Also, North America accounted for the maximum market share in 2015 and will continue its dominance in the coming years.



The study observed that the growing demand for bulletproofs helmets is rising due to various law enforcement activities. For the vendors, global ballistic equipments market has huge potential because it encourages them to establish their presence across borders. The research also states that one of the major challenges for the market is optimizing weight and performance of helmets.





Top players in the global market are as follows:



BAE Systems

3M

MKU

ArmorSource



Other prominent vendors are- Aegis Engineering, Hard SHELL, Point Blank Enterprises, Sarkar Defence Solutions, Ulbrichts Protection, Ningbo Chihan Protection, Argun, Rabintex, Protection Group Denmark and Sinoarmor.







