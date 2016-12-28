Best Selling Kids Play Food Set To Publish Guide To Encourage Healthy Eating

Mommy Please is currently developing a guide to encourage healthy eating in children that will be included in their best-selling kids play food set.

(firmenpresse) - The Mommy Please 125-piece [kids play food](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_27vwyb4NCHQSV) set has become the #1 selling play food set on Amazon.com. Although the food set is clearly designed as a toy, Mommy Please has taken great care to ensure the play food is also a learning tool, to help teach children about healthy food choices. In order to further the learning of children of food groups and how to make healthy food choices, Mommy Please announced this week that they are developing a healthy eating guide that will soon be included with the purchase of every Mommy Please kids play food set.



"We know our product is designed for children, as something they can have fun with," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We also understand that one of the best ways for children to learn is through play. This is why we have invested the resources into our kids play food set, to ensure that a variety of foods are included in the set, to have nutritional information and fun food facts included on some of the food pieces. We want children to learn about a variety of foods, and what foods can be combined for healthy eating. Our hopes is that this guide can help this learning even more."



The Mommy Please 125 piece kids play food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com and made of durable, BPA-free plastic. Within the set, there are a large variety of foods, such as chocolate bars, apples, grapes, ice cream, broccoli, chicken, tomato, strawberries, cucumbers, peppers, chips, potatoes and much more. This variety of foods is intended to give children both healthy and unhealthy food choices, so they learn and explore these food choices while playing.



Over 175 customers have written reviews of the kids play food set by Mommy Please, with 97% of customers stating they liked their play food set. One verified purchaser wrote a new [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/review/R1UAN12JHH4EIE) this week and said, "I purchased this for my granddaughter who will soon be 3. She loves playing with the set, and it's perfect for her size. This was a perfect addition to her play kitchen! The set included a whole pizza a hamburger patty with cheese lettuce and a slice of tomato with the bun. Two pieces of pie. Five hotdogs with buns. Pringles potato chips and French fries along with all the fruits and vegetables you can think of. Oh and there was a whole cooked chicken as well as 4 or 5 chicken legs and two whole eggs as well as two fried eggs. This really is a nice set for the little ones."





The kids play food set by Mommy Please is on sale for $23.97, over 40% off the regular retail price. Shipping on Amazon orders over $49 is always free.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

