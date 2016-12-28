#1 Rated Acne Scar Removal Cream Continues To Receive Great Reviews

SmoothRx continues to receive great customer reviews for their #1 rated acne scar removal cream.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their special formula [acne scar removal](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) cream nearly two years ago, SmoothRx has become a powerhouse for treating of scars and stretch marks. Company spokesperson Ashley Royal offered some insight into the company's success.



"We invested time into research and development to ensure that we had an acne scar removal cream that really worked," offered Royal. "Next we chose Amazon.com as our exclusive selling partner, who provided us with an avenue to reach customers around the world. We needed an Amazon listing to attract the interest of customers, but it is the customer reviews and testimonials that have become one of our strongest selling factors for our cream. Interested parties can read these reviews and hear how the cream has helped others, which gives them the courage to try the acne scar removal cream themselves."



The SmoothRx special formula acne scar and stretch mark removal cream is made of [natural ingredients](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) that include rose hip seed oil, aloe, grapefruit extract, oregano oil, shea butter, cocoa butter and mango butter. The ingredients combine to form a cream that hydrates and improves skin elasticity; that can help get rid of burn scar, surgery scars, acne scars, spider veins, stretch marks, or other skin imperfections.



Over 160 customers have written reviews for the Amazon.com listing for the acne scar removal cream. One verified purchaser wrote "Unfortunately, I didn't think to do a before picture. This stuff is truly amazing!! I really didn't expect to find anything to help my scars ever after all the products I've gone through, but this has worked amazingly! Every few days I see a MAJOR change!! Thanks so much!"



Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the SmoothRx scar removal cream is currently priced at $19.95, with free shipping offered for any purchase over $49.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





