Orbite Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX: ORT) (OTCQX: EORBF) ("Orbite" or the "Company") announced the filing of a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

The Prospectus is not a commitment to undertake any financing but provides flexibility over the normal course of business to fund, if needed, the demonstration of the Company's proprietary waste monetization technology. Additionally, the Prospectus would be available to support additional commercial activities in regards to the Company's high purity alumina ("HPA") initiative, including the increase in capacity of the Company's HPA plant and the production to inventory of specialty customized HPA products with high market potential.

"The filing of this base shelf prospectus provides us with additional flexibility in pursuing the large commercial opportunity represented by our waste monetization technology and puts us in a stronger position while we are in negotiations with potential funding partners," stated Glenn Kelly, CEO of Orbite. "Additionally, it provides the flexibility to pursue certain additional commercial opportunities in the HPA space, if needed. The base shelf prospectus can be executed upon in multiple stages, with the funds used to create significant shareholder value at every step."

These filings, when made final, will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, debt securities, convertible securities, rights or units comprising any combination of the foregoing (all of the foregoing, collectively, the "Securities"), up to an aggregate offering of $60,000,000. Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an eventual accompanying shelf prospectus supplement and, subject to applicable regulations, may include public offerings of debt or equity, or strategic investments. The Prospectus will remain effective for a 25 month period from filing of the final short form base shelf prospectus.

The Company also filed a revised annual information form (the "Revised AIF") in order to better align the disclosure therein with the Company's short-term and mid-term priorities and recognize that the mining operations are of lesser importance during these stages. Consequently, the Revised AIF no longer includes by reference the NI 43-101 Revised Technical Report - Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 12, 2012, amended and restated on May 30, 2012 (the "PEA"). A description of the changes made in the Revised AIF appears on its front page.

About Orbite

Orbite Technologies Inc. is a Canadian cleantech company whose innovative and proprietary processes are expected to produce alumina and other high-value products, such as rare earth and rare metal oxides, at one of the lowest costs in the industry, and in a sustainable fashion, using feedstocks that include aluminous clay, kaolin, nepheline, bauxite, red mud, fly ash as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. Orbite is currently in the process of finalizing its first commercial high-purity alumina (HPA) production plant in Cap-Chat, Quebec and has completed the basic engineering for a proposed smelter-grade alumina (SGA) production plant, which would use clay mined from its Grande-Vallee deposit. The Company's portfolio contains 16 intellectual property families, including 45 patents and 71 pending patent applications in 11 different countries and regions. The first intellectual property family is patented in Canada, USA, Australia, China, Japan and Russia. The Company also operates a state of the art technology development center in Laval, Quebec, where its technologies are developed and validated.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this document may include "forward-looking information". Without limiting the foregoing, the information and any forward-looking information may include statements regarding projects, costs, objectives and future returns of the Company or hypotheses underlying these items. In this document, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good-faith beliefs with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in the section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" as filed on March 30, 2016 on SEDAR, including those under the headings "Recent increase in budgeted capital costs will require additional financing and may adversely impact our prospects", "We will need to raise capital to continue our growth" and "Development Goals and Time Frames".

The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this document to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

