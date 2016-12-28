       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Fashion


Cross & Heart Pendant Necklace Jewelry Grade Zinc Alloy & Crystals Released

Mammas Discounts has announced the release of their new Womenâs Necklace With Cross & Heart. The online discount store offers the silver cross embraced by a heart in the center featuring five crystals for added elegance. The store offers a variety of discounted novelty items.

ID: 514993
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Mammas Discounts, an online discount products store, has announced the release of their new WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart. The silver necklace features a heart wrapped around the center of the cross and is made of jewelry grade zinc alloy with five inlaid crystals.

More information on Mammas DiscountsÂÂ WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart is available on their website at: https://mammasdiscounts.com/products/cross-necklaces-heart-circle-pendants-5-brilliant-crystal-on-necklaces-exquisite-women-necklaces-brand-a-a-jewelry?variant=25054817616.

Cross necklaces are a piece of common jewelry to be seen worldwide. A cross necklace with a heart often symbolizes a ÂÂsacred heart.ÂÂ It is a common icon in religious art that depicts and honors the sacred heart of both the Virgin Mary and Jesus.

Along with the sacred heart association, there are many religious meanings behind the cross with the heart for different sects of the Christian faith. The Sacred Heart of Jesus or Mary is often a Catholic reference. The cross and heart is also a symbol within the Lutheran Rose, an emblem of the Lutheran Church.

Mammas Discounts offers the silver cross with the heart embraced around the center of it for those interested in its religious beauty or as a secular piece of beautiful workmanship. It stands 3.3 cm tall by 2.2 cm wide and is carried on a 46 cm chain.

The WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart features five pieces of crystal glass at each point of the cross and at its center. It is available worldwide and at discounts not available in retail stores. The company offers it as a great gift idea.

Mammas Discounts also offers low pricing on other items including MenÂÂs T-shirts; WomenÂÂs T-shirts; WomenÂÂs Leggings with sport, athletic and novelty theme decals; WomenÂÂs Jewelry with military references; and T-shirts, Tanks and Hoodies with a variety of novelty sayings and themes.

More information on other available products is available at: https://mammasdiscounts.com.



The company provides discount offers including a free product for buyers who just pay the shipping charge.

More information on Mammas Discounts and their WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart is available at the website listed above.



More information:
http://https://mammasdiscounts.com/



Keywords (optional):

heart, offers, cross, store, crystals, five, featuring, center, added, elegance,



Company information / Profile:

Mammas Discounts
https://mammasdiscounts.com/

PressRelease by

Requests:

+18447628500



published by:
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/28/2016 - 14:07
Language: English
News-ID 514993
Character count: 2645
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Mammas Discounts
Ansprechpartner: Stan Alvidrez Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Minden
Telefon: +18447628500

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 28/12/2016

Number of hits: 44

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Fashion




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.112
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 10
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 203


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z