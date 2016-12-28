Cross & Heart Pendant Necklace Jewelry Grade Zinc Alloy & Crystals Released

Mammas Discounts has announced the release of their new Womenâs Necklace With Cross & Heart. The online discount store offers the silver cross embraced by a heart in the center featuring five crystals for added elegance. The store offers a variety of discounted novelty items.
(firmenpresse) - Mammas Discounts, an online discount products store, has announced the release of their new WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart. The silver necklace features a heart wrapped around the center of the cross and is made of jewelry grade zinc alloy with five inlaid crystals.
More information on Mammas DiscountsÂÂ WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart is available on their website at: https://mammasdiscounts.com/products/cross-necklaces-heart-circle-pendants-5-brilliant-crystal-on-necklaces-exquisite-women-necklaces-brand-a-a-jewelry?variant=25054817616.
Cross necklaces are a piece of common jewelry to be seen worldwide. A cross necklace with a heart often symbolizes a ÂÂsacred heart.ÂÂ It is a common icon in religious art that depicts and honors the sacred heart of both the Virgin Mary and Jesus.
Along with the sacred heart association, there are many religious meanings behind the cross with the heart for different sects of the Christian faith. The Sacred Heart of Jesus or Mary is often a Catholic reference. The cross and heart is also a symbol within the Lutheran Rose, an emblem of the Lutheran Church.
Mammas Discounts offers the silver cross with the heart embraced around the center of it for those interested in its religious beauty or as a secular piece of beautiful workmanship. It stands 3.3 cm tall by 2.2 cm wide and is carried on a 46 cm chain.
The WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart features five pieces of crystal glass at each point of the cross and at its center. It is available worldwide and at discounts not available in retail stores. The company offers it as a great gift idea.
Mammas Discounts also offers low pricing on other items including MenÂÂs T-shirts; WomenÂÂs T-shirts; WomenÂÂs Leggings with sport, athletic and novelty theme decals; WomenÂÂs Jewelry with military references; and T-shirts, Tanks and Hoodies with a variety of novelty sayings and themes.
More information on other available products is available at: https://mammasdiscounts.com.
The company provides discount offers including a free product for buyers who just pay the shipping charge.
More information on Mammas Discounts and their WomenÂÂs Necklace With Cross & Heart is available at the website listed above.
