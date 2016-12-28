Gopher Protocol to Provide Snap Overview of its 2016 Achievements

(firmenpresse) - SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based mobile technologies, and its partner, Guardian Patch LLC ("Guardian"), are pleased to provide the below "snap overview" of their 2016 achievements.

The Company's business and technology concept originated during the last quarter of 2015, when the Company secured an exclusive technology license. By the beginning of 2016, the Company and Guardian had filed a total of 15 patents and 4 trademarks.

The below progress list details the various milestones achieved by the Company to date, as previously announced by the Company through press releases, interviews, and required filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

-- Patent for Guardian Patch filed; Prototype B successfully tested.

-- Alpha Phase - Prototype C tested. Achieved preponderant distance for transmission.

-- Epsilon EDA (evaluates power consumption and heat control in mobile devices) software completed.

-- Completed SOW for FCC to deploy Guardian Global Tracking; Applied for patent for Guardian Life.

-- Completion of Mapping software and real time field testing.

-- Completion and construction of Guardian Patch Prototype (v.10); Introduction of Puzpix.

-- GopherInsight initial coverage of 30 square miles proven in initial testing.

-- Live Demonstration of Guardian Patch successfully tested range of 50 square miles in San Diego, California.

-- Guardian Sphere: Announced the Sphere will be a tracking device for limited range and shared (i.e. pets, special needs/disabled elderly people, stationary assets); additionally, introduced GuardianPack GPS/Cellular based Application for Tracking Groups over Smartphone with shared results.

-- GuardianPatch patent was finalized and filed. The patent is associated with systems that locate, track, and monitor the status of people and valuable objects generally utilize or incorporate known technology, including, for example, Global Positioning System (GPS) technology, inertial and non-inertial sensor devices, and signal analysis methods. GuardianPack - group tracking is fully operative.

-- Guardian issued Statement of Work for the placement and development of Guardian Sphere and its Base System - Prototype Sample. For this project, Guardian has assembled a team of eight, including Project Manager, CTO, digital and software engineers, specialist algorithm mathematician and a project leader. This team was assembled by Guardian and is based in the USA, Europe and the Far-East. As per the Joint Venture agreement, Guardian is funding the SOW project through its sources.

The Guardian Sphere (the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of the Company's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of the Company's current efforts, which the Company hopes to achieve, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit.

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on our designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.

Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") () is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site:

Press page/ press kit:

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: .

