Teacher Inspiration Impact Transformational Teaching Mark Garrett Book Launched

A new book has been launched called Teachers Are Heroes, by Mark Anthony Garrett. It was inspired by the help he received from his third grade teacher, who helped turn him into the motivational speaker he is today.

(firmenpresse) - A new book has been launched by Mark Anthony Garrett, called Teachers Are Heroes:7 Success Principles For Transformational Teaching. The book was written to give encouragement and acknowledgement to educators and teachers for the work they do in the classroom and showcase the impact they can have on the students they teach.



More information can be found at: http://teachersareheroes.com/the-book.



As a former foster child and special needs student, Mark Anthony Garrett sometimes felt disconnected from other children and struggled academically and emotionally. It was his third grade special education teacher, Ms Betty Jean Ritchie, who has now turned 90, who was the catalyst that inspired him to believe in himself and to accomplish a level of self esteem that he never thought was possible.



Mark wrote Teachers Are Heroes in honor of his third grade teacher after she inspired him to become the man he is today. It showcases the power of transformational teaching and how teachers can have a huge impact on the lives of the children they serve.



The book discusses the importance of teaching with principles like Purpose, Passion, Courage, and Integrity. The book highlights the impact teachers have when they help children to believe in the impossible and embrace adversity.



Now Mark Anthony Garrett is a professional motivational and professional development speaker for educators and teachers. His book and Teachers Are Heroes story has been featured on CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX affiliates. Mark's thoughts have also been featured within Forbes Magazine.



The book will help teachers to teach with a high sense of purpose, to have conviction that every child is worth working with and saving when they are having trouble, and aims to help rekindle every teacher's unique passion for teaching while honoring them for the job they do.



Interested parties can buy Mark's book through the link above, which directs them to his official website. In addition to this, anyone wanting to get in touch to arrange a speaking event can contact him through his website [http://TeacherAreHeroes.com](http://TeachersAreHeroes.com)





