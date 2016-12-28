American Creek Resources Reports on Treaty Creek JV Project Exploration

(firmenpresse) - CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that operator Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has released the assays for the remaining five holes at the Treaty Creek JV Project located in BC's "Golden Triangle" immediately north of Seabridge Gold's KSM project and in the same region as Pretivm's Brucejack project.

As previously announced on October 28, 2016, hole CB-16-03 resulted in the discovery of a significant new gold zone including the best mineralized intersection (338 meters of 0.70 g/t gold) discovered to date at Treaty Creek. The hole was drilled 870 meters northeast of discovery hole CB-09-14 drilled by American Creek in 2009 which included 241 meters of 0.80 g/t gold. Hole CB-16-03 along with holes CB-16-02 and CB-16-02 were drilled on the Copper Belle zone (west side of the Treaty Glacier). All three 2016 holes on the Copper Belle zone hit wide intervals of gold mineralization.

Four additional holes were drilled on the east side of the Treaty Glacier in the Treaty Gossan area and the last hole was drilled on the Eureka zone. These holes provided critical information that will be utilized in interpreting both the geology and the Magnetotelluric (MT) survey data. Hole E-16-05 intersected intermittent values of gold from near surface to a depth of 276 metres, including 0.459 g/t Au over 15m from 27m to 42m, 0.473 g/t Au over 16.5m from 172.5m to 189m, and 0.438 g/t Au over 12m from 264m to 276m.

The results of the 2016 program, along with the final MT survey report and analysis, once received, will be instrumental in identifying high potential drill targets for the upcoming 2017 exploration program.

Darren Blaney, American Creek CEO stated: "The 2016 Treaty program has successfully laid the foundation for the upcoming 2017 program. Tudor has extended the known mineralization at Copper Belle, found a significant new gold zone, and extended gold intervals to depth. The three holes at Copper Belle are all in close proximity to the "discovery contact" discussed in the 2014 Kyba/Nelson BC Geological Survey report, to the Sulphurets thrust fault, and to clastic sequencing (Turbidites) found just up the ridge from the drilling. According to the report, these three things in combination increase the chances of "being in the right neighborhood of BC's next big deposit." We believe the results thus far at Treaty Creek are the beginning of that discovery process."

The Qualified Person under NI 43-101 for the Treaty Creek exploration program and the technical data in this news release is James Hutter, P.Geo.

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, American Creek and Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton"). Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% fully carried interests in the property (carried until a production notice is given).

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits within the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

