REAC Announces: Southern Brand, Medical Marijuana, Hemp, CBD and Moonshine

(firmenpresse) - PARRISH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Real Estate Contacts, Inc. (OTCBB: REAC) is pleased to announce to shareholders the launching of our "Southern Brands" in January 2017.

Our "Southern Brands", are proudly produced by the Southern Hemp Co: . Southern Hemp Company produces CBD oils, medical marijuana, cannabis, hemp, and our 19 flavors of custom CBD infused moonshines.

Robert DeAngelis, President & CEO of Real Estate Contacts, Inc., stated, "All of Southern Brand products are proudly created in the great state of Kentucky through our Hemp biofuel facility, Hemp-derived CBD extraction facility, or our farm."

We will be executing our contract for our extraction facility in January 2017.

Real Estate Contacts, Inc. and Patriot Bioenergy Corporation are moving forward on several hemp related initiatives. The company will continue to update shareholders with announcements detailing our continued growth.

: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

Robert DeAngelis

President & CEO

724-656-8886

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/28/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 515025

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Real Estate Contacts, Inc.

Stadt: PARRISH, FL





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease