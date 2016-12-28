       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Alternative Energy


REAC Announces: Southern Brand, Medical Marijuana, Hemp, CBD and Moonshine

ID: 515025
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - PARRISH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Real Estate Contacts, Inc. (OTCBB: REAC) is pleased to announce to shareholders the launching of our "Southern Brands" in January 2017.

Our "Southern Brands", are proudly produced by the Southern Hemp Co: . Southern Hemp Company produces CBD oils, medical marijuana, cannabis, hemp, and our 19 flavors of custom CBD infused moonshines.

Robert DeAngelis, President & CEO of Real Estate Contacts, Inc., stated, "All of Southern Brand products are proudly created in the great state of Kentucky through our Hemp biofuel facility, Hemp-derived CBD extraction facility, or our farm."

We will be executing our contract for our extraction facility in January 2017.

Real Estate Contacts, Inc. and Patriot Bioenergy Corporation are moving forward on several hemp related initiatives. The company will continue to update shareholders with announcements detailing our continued growth.

: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

Robert DeAngelis
President & CEO
724-656-8886



Keywords (optional):

real-estate-contacts, inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/28/2016 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 515025
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Real Estate Contacts, Inc.
Stadt: PARRISH, FL


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Alternative Energy




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.114
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 10
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 173


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z