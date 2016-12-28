Dymax O&C Releases New Bomar Oligomers Guide and Streamlines Product Selection

Improved Guide Includes Recently Launched Products

(PresseBox) - Dymax Oligomers & Coatings has released a new, enhanced Bomar Oligomers Selector Guide that streamlines product selection. The guide includes new products specifically developed to satisfy the performance requirements of emerging application technologies like hydrophobic coatings, 3D printing inks, and nail gel coatings. It offers manufacturers a complete system solution for their specific application; helping them choose the appropriate oligomer, compatible dispensing and curing equipment, as well as the option to use Dymax scale-up and manufacturing services. The guide can be downloaded at www.dymax-oc.com.

Extensive technical data on the company?s leading UV-cure oligomers are presented in this guide, simplifying the product selection process. Detailed selector tables include special features of each Bomar? oligomer as well as their properties, such as viscosity and hardness. Also included are details of typical substrates and some of the adhesion capabilities of each Bomar oligomer. In addition, an assortment of light-curing and dispensing equipment is included for those looking for a complete system solution. Dymax O&C Application Engineers are available to help match the oligomers and coatings with the appropriate equipment to simplify the process while optimizing both performance and cost savings.



DYMAX is a leading global manufacturer of light-curing materials, dispensing and curing equipment. For over 30 years, the company develops innovative solutions for industrial applications in the fields of medical, electronics, automotive, aerospace, solar energy, telecommunications, home appliances and glass industries. The headquarter is located in Torrington, Connecticut, USA. Today, Dymax has more than 250 employees globally with additional facilities in Germany, Ireland, China, Hong Kong, and Korea.





Company information / Profile:

