Ensure Success When Switching from Conventional Lamp to LED Light-Curing Sources

(PresseBox) - Dymax Corporation?s new white paper, ?Ensuring Success When Switching from Conventional Lamp to LED Light-Curing Sources?, discusses topics such as how LED curing works, the advantages to LED curing, and getting enough information to switch successfully. LEDs, or light emitting diodes, continue to gain popularity as a replacement for traditional light bulbs, not only in homes and public buildings, but also for use with light-curable materials (LCMs). Because of the differences in the technology, making the switch from broad spectrum to LED-curing energy sources is seldom a matter of simply replacing conventional lamps with LED units.
Success when switching to an LED system depends on careful consideration of all the factors involved, from the LCM to the curing unit selected for the application. With attention to detail and proper compatibility of all components, along with sufficient adjustments to manufacturing processes, it is certainly possible to enjoy a smooth transition to the benefits of LED light-cure technology. To find out how, download the white paper at www.dymax.com.
DYMAX is a leading global manufacturer of light-curing materials, dispensing and curing equipment. For over 30 years, the company develops innovative solutions for industrial applications in the fields of medical, electronics, automotive, aerospace, solar energy, telecommunications, home appliances and glass industries. The headquarter is located in Torrington, Connecticut, USA. Today, Dymax has more than 250 employees globally with additional facilities in Germany, Ireland, China, Hong Kong, and Korea.
