Dymax Introduces Multi-Cure® 9451 Conformal Coating

A?True? Black Color Offering Enhanced Protection for Superior PCB Performance

(PresseBox) - Dymax has announced the release of its newest conformal coating- Multi-Cure 9451. This ?true? black material- a single-component, 100% solids, light and heat curable conformal coating- is designed to enhance security on PCBs. In addition to its ability to improve circuit reliability in harsh conditions, its opaque black color is intended to cover markings, labeling, other identification as well as sensitive information on the circuit board.

Formulated with a secondary heat cure, 9451 can typically be applied and cured at up to 5 mils thick- in one pass- for applications where shadow areas exist. It?s easily dispensed and for thicker coating requirements the material can be applied in multiple passes. It becomes immediately tack free after curing, helping to avoid handling defects such as fingerprints that may be left on the boards if they are handled too soon, or other damage caused by stacking and arranging the printing boards during processing. Moreover, this multi-cure material can be applied to a variety of substrates including glass reinforced epoxy laminates, glass and stainless steel with a good bond. In essence, the 9451 coating has been developed to cover sensitive information, yet it not will destroy the board surface if removed. This product is in full compliance with RoHS Directives 2002/95/EC and 2003/11/EC.

Dymax 9451 is yet another addition to the Dymax Conformal Coatings product line, which includes UV/Heat-Curable as well as UV/Moisture-Curable materials in a range of viscosities, all providing circuit board protection and shadow-curing capabilities. Their ability to cure in seconds enables faster processing, greater output, and lower processing costs. When cured with Dymax light-curing spot lamps, focused-beam lamps, or flood lamps, they deliver ideal speed and performance. Dymax lamps offer the ideal balance of UV and visible light for the fastest, deepest cures.





DYMAX is a leading global manufacturer of light-curing materials, dispensing and curing equipment. For over 30 years, the company develops innovative solutions for industrial applications in the fields of medical, electronics, automotive, aerospace, solar energy, telecommunications, home appliances and glass industries. The headquarter is located in Torrington, Connecticut, USA. Today, Dymax has more than 250 employees globally with additional facilities in Germany, Ireland, China, Hong Kong, and Korea.





Company information / Profile:

DYMAX is a leading global manufacturer of light-curing materials, dispensing and curing equipment. For over 30 years, the company develops innovative solutions for industrial applications in the fields of medical, electronics, automotive, aerospace, solar energy, telecommunications, home appliances and glass industries. The headquarter is located in Torrington, Connecticut, USA. Today, Dymax has more than 250 employees globally with additional facilities in Germany, Ireland, China, Hong Kong, and Korea.





PressRelease by

DYMAX Europe GmbH

Date: 12/28/2016 - 14:29

Language: English

News-ID 515031

Character count: 2658

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DYMAX Europe GmbH

Stadt: Wiesbaden





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease