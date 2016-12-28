Auxilio, Inc. Announces New Print as a Service Solution with Win of MaineHealth Contract

Five Year Agreement with Northeast Health System to Include Toner and Break/Fix

(firmenpresse) - MISSION VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- (OTCQB: AUXO), a leading provider of complete Document solutions and IT security for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has signed a five-year contract with a prominent 1,100 bed health system employing more than 11,000 employees. MaineHealth is the Company's first Print as a Service (PRaaS) customer. PRaaS is Auxilio's new offering providing hospitals a scalable and customizable service to address all or some aspects of the document continuum.

"Even with the implementation of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) technology, healthcare continues to experience highly fragmented and unmanaged print environments. Due to the demand from our customers asking us to perform a root cause analysis, we are evolving from traditional managed print services (MPS) to offering a menu of comprehensive services helping hospitals solve security vulnerabilities, document workflow issues and printing flexibility," says Simon Vermooten, Auxilio's EVP of Document Solutions.

Auxilio's PRaaS offering provides hospitals the ability to choose the level of service needed. The flexible PRaaS plans range from toner management and break/fix to a next generation solution of analyzing document workflow and security to optimize and manage the full document life cycle.

Auxilio will provide proactive toner management and break/fix for MaineHealth, including 10 hospitals and seven clinics across the state of Maine. Maine Medical Center, a 664-bed hospital within the larger system, will be the first to implement PRaaS, with the remaining hospitals and clinics rolling out PRaaS over the next 18 months.

"We are honored to expand our presence in the Northeast with one of the top health systems in the country. This win is a testament to our relationships in the region and our brand's strength in healthcare," says Joseph J. Flynn, Auxilio CEO and President.

Auxilio offers the only vendor neutral approach to meeting the goals and objectives of hospitals in removing waste and improving operational efficiency. Its healthcare focused PRaaS plans reduce costs and improve patient experience. The services can be used on their own or bundled with an existing MPS program at any time.

MaineHealth is a not-for-profit family of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations working together so their communities are the healthiest in America. Ranked among the nation's top 100 integrated healthcare delivery networks, MaineHealth member organizations include Franklin Community Health Network, LincolnHealth, Maine Behavioral Healthcare, Maine Medical Center, MaineHealth Care at Home, Memorial Hospital, NorDx, Pen Bay Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care, Synernet, Waldo County General Hospital, and Western Maine Health; the MaineHealth Accountable Care Organization is part of the MaineHealth family. Affiliates of MaineHealth include MaineGeneral Health, Mid Coast-Parkview Health, New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, and St. Mary's Health System.

Since 2004, over 220 of the nation's leading hospitals and health systems have turned to Auxilio to solve broken document and digital workflow processes. Auxilio's Document Solutions are proven to reduce waste, safeguard PHI, and improve operational efficiency while driving incredible cost savings for a healthcare organization. Auxilio delivers its proven results through its core services lines, Managed Print Services, Document Consulting and iPLATFORM, an intelligent workflow automation suite.

Auxilio's Managed Print Services' business model is vendor neutral, provides full-time, on-site customer service and technical experts while guaranteeing 20% cost savings starting day-one of the contract. Auxilio's Document Consulting analyzes and remediates inefficient document workflow programs bringing transparency of what is printed, by department, by user and how much to find opportunities for process improvement and increased security for HIPAA compliance. iPLATFORM, helps make clinical and administrative tasks easier and faster, improving the patient experience by 50%, creating a 99% registration accuracy rate and producing practical cost-effective digital workflows, eliminating 90% of fax documents.

Auxilio's cybersecurity arm, Redspin, helps hospitals, health systems and Business Associates find and fix network and application security issues. Their fully comprehensive portfolio of services and technology include HIPAA security risk assessments, penetration testing, risk and compliance consulting and a SaaS technology solution, Delphiis  IT Risk Manager.

