Dymax O&C Released New Bomar Oligomers Ideal for UV Coating Formulators

Achieve Matte-Finish and Durable Coats on Plastic Substrates

(PresseBox) - Dymax Oligomers & Coatings announced the release of two new oligomers, BDT-1015 and BRS-14320S, that can be utilized by coating formulators to achieve high levels of chemical and abrasion resistance for their UV-curable, matte-finish, and durable top coating on plastic substrates, while overcoming common problems with viscosity and VOC content.

These high functional oligomers offer fast tack-free curing, which speeds up production and ultimately reduces operational costs. Furthermore, these oligomers are tin- and aromatic-free. A technical bulletin, which also includes an assortment of light-curing and dispensing equipment for those looking for a complete system solution, can be downloaded at www.dymax-oc.com. Dymax O&C Application Engineers are available to help match oligomers and coatings with the appropriate equipment to simplify the process while optimizing both performance and cost savings.



DYMAX is a leading global manufacturer of light-curing materials, dispensing and curing equipment. For over 30 years, the company develops innovative solutions for industrial applications in the fields of medical, electronics, automotive, aerospace, solar energy, telecommunications, home appliances and glass industries. The headquarter is located in Torrington, Connecticut, USA. Today, Dymax has more than 250 employees globally with additional facilities in Germany, Ireland, China, Hong Kong, and Korea.





