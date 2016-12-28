More Business Leaders Predict Growth for 2017

Number of Leaders Expecting Exponential Growth Increases Year Over Year

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Express Employment Professionals released new poll results today revealing business leaders' business performance predictions for 2017.

Employers were asked, "What are your business performance predictions for 2017?" on the Refresh Leadership blog for executives and business leaders. Of 133 respondents, 58 per cent said, "We will see moderate growth." Another 21 per cent predict "exponential growth," while 17 per cent expect to "remain steady, but unchanged." Five per cent say they "will likely experience a decrease in business activity."

"This shows business leaders are overall more optimistic at the end of 2016 than they were at the conclusion of 2015. Fewer are predicting a decrease in business activity, while more are predicting exponential growth," said Bob Funk, CEO of Express.

In 2015, 50 per cent of respondents anticipated moderate growth and 16 per cent predicted exponential growth.

In a corresponding poll on the Movin' On Up blog for job seekers and those starting their careers, 77 readers answered the question, "What are your job market predictions for 2017?" A slim majority of readers, 27 per cent, said "Up and up! I'm definitely getting a job offer or promotion this year." This is an increase from 2015 when 18 per cent of respondents indicated they expected a new job or promotion.

The next highest percentage of readers, 26 per cent, responded with "It's good enough to test the waters and see what else is out there for me." The percentage of respondents selecting this option dropped from 2015, when the number was 34 per cent.

"These results are an encouraging sign as we head into the New Year," Funk said. "The six per cent increase in the number of business leaders expecting to see 'exponential growth' provides an optimistic outlook that companies will be hiring and growing in 2017.

This optimism comes on the heels of a fourth quarter hiring trends survey of 293 employers where 64 per cent of respondents indicated the current employment market is trending up.

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 5 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and was also the Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve.

About Express Employment Professionals and Express in Canada

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.02 billion in sales and employed 500,002 people in 2015. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. Express launched in Canada in July 1996, with a franchise in London, Ontario, and since then, has expanded and grown across Canada significantly. There are currently 36 Express franchises in Canada - five in British Columbia, five in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, 23 in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia.

