Dallas Mobile Spa Massage Manicure Pamper Party For Girls Site Launched

A Dallas based mobile spa party organization has launched a new site advertising its services. It offers women and children the chance to get pampered and enjoy relaxing spa treatments in the comfort of their own home or work place.

(firmenpresse) - A new site has launched offering mobile party services that can be tailored to clients' needs and set up to travel where the party is needed. Whether customers are planning a party, graduation, sleep over, bachelorette or even a princess birthday party, Mobile Spa Party Dallas can arrange to create custom parties on the move with high quality packages in a range of fields.



More information can be found at: http://mobilespapartydallas.website.



The mobile spa party service offered by Mobile Spa Party Dallas combines the best services offered by the company in one all inclusive package, and take the pampering to the location where it is needed, whether it's an office, hotel, home, convention or event site. This means that customers and clients can have parties arranged for them, with all of the hard work taken out of their hands, so they can enjoy a party without even having to leave the house.



Adults can enjoy being pampered by the specially trained staff at Mobile Spa Party Dallas, and children can be treated like royalty on their princess party days, helping to ensure birthdays and special occasions that they will never forget.



Parties can be arranged for wives, daughters, girlfriends, family members or simply for someone who is special and deserving of a treat. Whatever the occasion, the team of professional beauty and spa experts will cater to the client's needs, and bring all the equipment necessary to make the party the best event it can be.



This means that all towels, products, and tables are provided, with the equipment set up and taken away by the team. All the client has to provide is the party atmosphere, music and food, so the girls can sit and relax for their pampering session.



Popular services include massages, manicures, and other relaxing treatments that can be enjoyed with friends and family. Interested parties can find out more on the company website and get in touch by calling 214-915-0551.





Date: 12/28/2016

