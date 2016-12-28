Intire Letting Agents Bristol Pay Guaranteed Rent To Trump Any Competitor Agent

Regardless of whether the tenant pays rent or whether the rental property is vacant, Intire Letting Agents Bristol offer to pay landlords guaranteed monthly rent in a move to outsmart any competitor letting agent. This property management package gives landlords complete peace of mind.

(firmenpresse) - The biggest concern for a landlord with rental property in Bristol is an empty property. The fear grows even more if the property is being managed by a Bristol letting agent. No matter how good of a service the local letting agent provides, having void periods between tenants causes the rental cash-flow to dry up while the landlord still has to service the mortgage and pay expenses for the rental property. The uncertainty around the time required to find the next tenant can be stressful.



Intire Letting Agents Bristol have put together a premium property management package for their landlords. The service guarantees rent for every month of the year for a fully managed property. The Intirely Guaranteed Service offers complete peace of mind to the landlord.



More information can be found here http://www.intire.co.uk/letting-agent-bristol



Atif Javid, Managing Director of Intire Letting Agents Bristol, stated, ÂÂOur Intirely Guaranteed service is our premium management package for landlords. They will receive the rent on the same day of every month irrespective of whether the tenant has paid the rent or not or even stops paying the rent all together. Intire also guarantees to pay the agreed monthly rent even when the property is empty!ÂÂ



This premium package takes away all major concerns of the landlords and gives Intire Letting Agents a competitive edge over other letting agents in Bristol.



The main features of this complete property management package include no set-up fee or commissions, no excess or delays, full management of the property, cover for all legal costs, property condition guaranteed, no void periods and guaranteed monthly rent.



ÂÂWe launched this premium property management service, because we want to be considered as the best letting agents in Bristol.ÂÂ Explained Atif Javid. ÂÂIn a nutshell, we become the landlordÂÂs tenant and guarantee to pay their monthly rent for the duration of the whole tenancy without the hassles and risks associated with being a landlord.ÂÂ





A video highlighting this service can be viewed here http://youtu.be/-ENgmMt9Q9w



Intire Letting Agents Bristol have won industry awards over the past four years and, with the innovative property management services in its offering, the company is poised to continue on its path of being recognised as one of the top [Bristol letting agents](http://www.intire.co.uk/letting-agent-bristol).



Interested parties are encouraged to learn more by visiting the links provided above.





http://www.intire.co.uk/letting-agent-bristol



Intire Letting Agents Bristol

http://www.intire.co.uk/letting-agent-bristol

