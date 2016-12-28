Adaptive Insights Wins Big Data / Analytics as a Service Solution of the Year at the SVC Awards

Adaptive Suite Wins Award for the Cloud-based Analytics Central to its Corporate Performance Management Solution

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in , today announced that the has won the "Big Data / Analytics as a Service Solution of the Year" for its ability to drive business performance for customers at the held in London this month.

The Storage, Virtualisation, Cloud (SVC) Awards recognize projects and services that have enabled organizations to drive a competitive advantage in their respective industries. The judges look at distinguishing features of the solution, as well as the impact it has on the market and customers. After an analysis of the competition and customer testimonials a shortlist of finalists are then voted on by the public.

"While data has the potential to establish a competitive advantage, the analysis of that data and the resulting insights are where the real value lies," said Sean Rollings, vice president of product marketing, Adaptive Insights. "With our powerful, yet easy-to-deploy and use solution, finance and business users alike are able to analyze business-critical data within the context of their active planning process. This allows for multiple scenario planning and enables our customers to rapidly adapt to changes in their business, industry, and the economy."

The Adaptive Suite is a cloud-based CPM platform that enables businesses to budget, plan, forecast, report and utilize dashboards, with a unique embedded analytics and visualization capability. Designed for finance and business users across organizations of any size, the Adaptive Suite can deliver the data required to drive business growth, ensure sustainability, and enable maximum corporate performance.

"Nominations for the SVC Awards 2016 were of very high quality and there was also a significant increase in the numbers of votes cast. The SVC Awards recognize the users, manufacturers, and suppliers operating in the storage, virtualisation, and cloud sectors and are voted for by the readers of our wide range of print and online publications," said Jason Holloway, director of IT publishing at Angel Business Communications, publishers of the Digitalisation World stable of titles. "All finalists did well in reaching the high standard shortlist but Adaptive Insights was the clear winner in the category Big Data/Analytics as a Service Solution of the Year."

Adaptive Insights achieves this placement following back-to-back recognition as a leader in the corporate performance management space. Earlier in the year, the company was named to the Leaders Quadrant of the -- the first year that a cloud-only vendor has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Strategic CPM report. The company was also named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. October 2016 report, .

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in . Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsize companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit¿, the¿, and follow Adaptive Insights on ¿¿ and¿.

*"Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions," by Christopher Iervolino and John E. Van Decker, May 31, 2016.

**"The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Performance Management, Q4 2016" by Paul D. Hamerman with Christopher Andrews, Joseph Miller, October 6, 2016.

Keywords (optional):

