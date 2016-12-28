London Enfield Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Private Walk In Clinic Launched

The Microsuction Earwax Removal Network opened a new private walk-in clinic, with same day appointments available at 0800 1 337 987, in Enfield, London, for patients of all ages looking for the most affordable, quick, safe and stress-free way to resolve their ear wax blockages.

(firmenpresse) - The popular Microsuction Earwax Removal Network announced the launch of a new private walk-in clinic providing its safe, certified and highly effective microsuction ear wax removal services for patients in the Enfield, Middlesex area of London.



More information is available at https://earwaxremoval.net/322/ear-wax-removal-clinic-locations/microsuction-london.



The Microsuction Earwax Removal Network is an acclaimed and trusted ear wax removal provider with multiple private clinics across Central, West and North London specifically equipped and staffed to deliver the best, safest and most convenient microsuction ear wax removal procedures for patients of all ages.



The popular London ear wax removal network opened a new location in Enfield staffed with renowned and registered practitioners trained and experienced in endoscopic microsuction, a non-invasive and painless ear wax removal method widely recognized as the safest and most effective by employing CE-certified medical suction pumps under a microscope with illumination to gently and easily draw the wax from the ear.



The new Microsuction Earwax Removal Network private walk-in clinic, conveniently located across from Waitrose at 71 Windmill Hill, Enfield, Middlesex, London, provides same-day appointments, nearby home visits and a comfortable environment for all patients looking to quickly, safely and easily resolve their ear wax blockages without the long NHS waiting lists or the known risks associated with their traditional ear syringing or irrigation procedure.



Consultations and appointments along with additional information on the new Microsuction Earwax Removal Network private walk-in clinic in Enfield, London can be requested at 0800 1 337 987 or through the website link provided above along with multiple patient testimonials and reviews or details on the highly sought after microsuction ear wax removal procedure and its proven time, cost and safety benefits.





The Microsuction Earwax Removal Network explains that ÂÂmicrosuction is by far the safest and most effective method or earwax removal. Our clinics were the first clinics in London to offer endoscopic microsuction ear wax removal and with NHS waiting times on the rise and the known level of risk associated with their ear syringing method, more and more people are looking for private ear wax removal to get their blockages resolved in quick and risk-free way.ÂÂ





More information:

http://https://www.earwaxremoval.net



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

https://www.earwaxremoval.net

PressRelease by

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

Requests:

+448001337987

Date: 12/28/2016 - 17:05

Language: English

News-ID 515046

Character count: 2770

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

Ansprechpartner: Jason Levy

Stadt: London



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28/12/2016



Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease