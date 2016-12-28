Franklin Buy & Sell Houses Tennessee Property Real Estate New Site Launched

DeSelms Real Estate has launched a new site focused on helping people looking to buy and sell property in the middle Tennessee area. Interested parties can fill in home details and the expert staff will set about getting the best deal for every client.

(firmenpresse) - A new real estate site has launched for the experts at DeSelms Real Estate, who can help people buy and sell their homes in the Tennessee area. Known as the most innovative real estate team in the area, they pride themselves on being as informative and helpful as they can be and offering high levels of customer service for individuals, families, and everyone looking to get the best deal on Nashville property.



More information can be found at: http://nashvillehomes.com.



The site explains that DeSelms Real Estate is the number one real estate team in the greater Nashville area, and has been ranked in the top 10 in the nation for transactions sides by the Wall Street Journal. It was founded in 1989 by Terry DeSelms and has been family run ever since, with his daughter Tara joining the team in 2004.



Now the real estate company has a team of expert staff with the expertise, knowledge and skills to help people get the best deals when they're looking to buy or sell a property in the middle Tennessee area.



Headquartered in Franklin, it has become a dominant force in the local real estate market, with the goal of providing the best, personalized service for its clients.



Interested parties looking to buy property in the middle Tennessee area will find a powerful tool on site where's they can type in the property basics, including the areas they're looking in, the number of bedrooms at their desired property, and their ideal price range. People can then provide more details on the features they would ideally like in their dream home, and submit the form so that DeSelms Real Estate can do the rest.



A similar service is provided for people wanting to sell their Tennessee home. They can fill in property details and the expert staff will then set about getting the best deal for that home.





