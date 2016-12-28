St. George Therapy Stepfamilies Counseling For Blended Families Launched

Licensed marriage and family therapist Jonathan Decker, counselor with Your Family Expert based in St. George, Utah, has launched Counseling For Blended Families services. Counseling services are available both in office and online for couples' therapy, blended families, grief, raising teenagers and singles' guidance.

(firmenpresse) - Your Family Expert, a counseling practice based in St. George, Utah, and operated by Jonathan Decker, licensed marriage and family therapist, has launched its Counseling For Blended Families services. Counseling services are available both in office and online.



More information on Your Family Expert and Counseling For Blended Families is available at: http://yourfamilyexpert.com.



According to The Step Family Foundation, the majority of families have shifted from the original biologically bonded mother, father and child to a nation in which the majority of families are divorced. Within these divorced relationships, most go on to remarry or form living together relationships.



These families can take on a multitude of forms The Step Family Foundation reports. Divorced partners with children can go on to form new relationships where either one or both of the partners have children. Single mothers or fathers can develop relationships and bring a new partner into the family.



Your Family Expert has launched its Counseling For Blended Families with therapist Jonathan Decker, expert in family therapy and himself a member of two stepfamilies. After his mother passed away his father remarried a woman with children of her own, and Jonathan co-parents his wife's son from a previous marriage.



Decker, licensed marriage and family therapist, film critic, actor and author, relates to his clients that he know the struggle and rewards of building a successful stepfamily. He began his therapeutic career as a graduate student at Auburn University, widely regarded as one of the nationÂÂs best schools for family therapy training.



At Glanton House, Auburn University's marriage and family therapy clinic, Decker learned his trade from some of the finest professors in the field. He offered counseling to local individuals, couples, and families and received supervision and instruction in evidence-based practices such as emotionally-focused couplesÂÂ therapy, solutions-focused therapy and structural family therapy.





Jonathan Decker specializes in couples' therapy, blended families, grief, raising teenagers and singles' guidance. He offers face-to-face and video conference sessions as well as conflict resolution training, leadership seminars, inspirational speaking and business training for fellow entrepreneurs.



Decker is a certified facilitator of Dr. John Van Epp's relationship course "How to Avoid Falling in Love with a Jerk (or Jerkette). For three years he taught the class as part of Utah State University's statewide relationship education program.



He is a regular guest on The HD Radio Show with Bryan Hyde, taking callerÂÂs questions and discussing topics such as marriage foundations, the detrimental effects of pornography, and using media to teach children values.



More information on Family Expert therapist Jonathan Decker and Counseling For Blended Families is available at the website listed above.





