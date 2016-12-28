Boca Raton Private Lab Testing Confidential STD Drug Test Services Launched

Any Lab Test Now, a private medical testing lab located in Boca Raton, Florida, launched a variety of confidential lab testing including STD, drug, DNA and more. The lab provides comprehensive testing for a variety of health conditions and parameters without doctor referrals or insurance.

(firmenpresse) - Any Lab Test Now, a medical testing lab located in Boca Raton, Florida, launched a wide range of private lab testing including STD, drug, DNA and more.



More information is available at [http://labbocaraton.com](http://labbocaraton.com/).



Periodical medical testing is essential for general wellbeing, as many incipient health conditions do not exhibit obvious symptoms in the early stages.



However, many times it can be challenging to schedule an appointment with oneÂÂs personal doctor, as the nature of the health problem might be confidential. Such is the case with sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs), as well as drug and DNA tests.



The most convenient solution is to schedule an appointment with a private testing lab, thereby avoiding any confidentiality issues and securing an entirely private test.



Any Lab Test Now is a Boca Raton private testing lab launching a wide variety of confidential medical tests.



The Boca Raton lab offers a variety of general health tests including blood type, alcohol, ANA, cholesterol, estrogen, testosterone, glucose, hepatitis, HIV, insulin, vitamin tests and more.



Any Lab Test Now also offers 100% confidential DNA tests. Such tests can be either legally required in certain court cases, or they might simply be necessary for the future of a previously-troubled relationship. The clinic provides a wide range of DNA tests, including paternity, maternity, twin zygosity, siblingship, grandparentage, ancestry, immigration, prenatal and legal testing.



STD tests are also some of the most challenging when it comes to patient privacy, as many are concerned their reputations will be negatively affected.



Any Lab Test Now offers comprehensive, completely confidential STD testing for the most common sexually transmitted infections. The Boca Raton lab provides a complete eight-panel tests, as well as individual testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis, HIV and syphilis.





All tests are provided free of doctor referrals and regardless of whether the patient is insured or not.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://www.labbocaraton.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Any Lab Test Now

http://www.labbocaraton.com/

PressRelease by

Any Lab Test Now

Requests:

+15612375009

Date: 12/28/2016 - 17:17

Language: English

News-ID 515050

Character count: 2540

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Any Lab Test Now

Ansprechpartner: bocaraton@anylabtestnow.com

Stadt: Boca Raton



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28/12/2016



Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease