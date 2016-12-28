Houston SEO PPC Reputation Management Social Media Marketing Services Launched

Web Texas Nexus, a Houston online marketing company, launched a wide range of SEO and digital marketing services including web design, social media marketing, PPC, reputation management and more. The company works closely with online businesses in trying to increase a businessâ online market range.

More information is available at [http://webtexasnexus.com](http://webtexasnexus.com/).



Online marketing has seen a sharp rise over the past ten years, as more and more people turn to the internet for shopping and purchasing different services. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all customers have used online reviews or search engines before buying a product.



This could potentially mean a doubling in profits for businesses without an online presence. Coupled with the current expansion of social media, internet marketing has become a billion dollar industry.



A large part of online marketing has to do with creating a website that responds well to Google searches. Studies show that roughly two thirds of all keyword specific traffic go to the top three Google results. This makes for fierce high ranking competition, with businesses investing large amounts of money in search engine optimization (SEO).



With many companies providing SEO services, the challenge comes in finding one that offers both SEO and other types of online marketing services.



Web Texas Nexus launched a comprehensive variety of online marketing services, in an effort to cover the most important online marketing business needs. The company offers everything from web design to social media marketing, in an attempt to reach as many people as possible through a variety of means.



The company provides comprehensive SEO services, including keyword and content optimization, backlinking and more.



Web Texas Nexus also offers complete web design services, including mobile optimization, blogs and RSS tools, and Web 2.0 design.



The Houston SEO company also offers PPC advertising optimization, working with business owners to create powerful Google ads that will increase traffic to the target website. Other services include social media and video marketing, as well as reputation management and marketing.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





