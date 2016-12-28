Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Processors Association: Ready to sign on to Premier Wynne's global strategy

Change in regulation will spur investment, create jobs and modernize facilities

(firmenpresse) - MITCHELL, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- "Ontario's Fruit and Vegetable Processors Association (OFVPA) members are prepared to support Premier Wynne's going global strategy if key changes are made to regulations that will allow for a more competitive industry," said Karl Evans, Chair of OFVPA. "Our members completely support the Premier's global strategy. Our companies had made tremendous investments in being the best in the world at what we do."

"We are particularly interested in following up with the Premier on her idea of meeting new demand for multicultural foods," Evans went on to say. "Nobody understands the opportunity better than Ontario with our rich multicultural society. Success will come from how we process foods to meet the various distinct tastes that modern marketing requires. This is great socially; it is also great economically."

According to Evans, "We need greater flexibility and agility if we are going to capture market opportunities that the Premier has identified. Right now the only obstacle to capturing these markets is the antiquated system in place that allows the primary producer board (Ontario Processor Vegetable Growers) to unilaterally impose regulations to terms and conditions with processors and their customers. Our members are prepared to make the investments, create jobs and modernize facilities necessary to compete globally."

"The government's own independent Farm Products Marketing Commission has recognized the problem and recommended immediate changes," Evans pointed out. "These changes are being held up through an intensive lobbying effort by a small cartel of growers wanting to maintain an antiquated system that doesn't work."

"One of the greatest opportunities may come from trade issues between the US and its trading partners," said Evans. "We believe there may be excellent opportunities for new market growth in Europe and Asia."

"We are asking the Premier and the Minister of Agriculture to let us ignite the full potential of Ontario workers, growers and processors in capturing more world markets," said Evans. "To do this we need a very receptive and flexible system to market opportunities. Right now the system is a barrier to more good paying jobs. Ontario has a report from its own Commission that would allow us to immediately take advantage of the market. All they have to do is implement it."

Contacts:



Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Processors Association (OFVPA)

Don Epp

Executive Director

519-498-8105





More information:

http://www.marketwired.com



PressRelease by

Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Processors Association (OFVPA)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/28/2016 - 16:36

Language: English

News-ID 515054

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Processors Association (OFVPA)

Stadt: MITCHELL, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease