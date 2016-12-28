New Collection of Wholesale Iron On Biker Patches For Sale Announced

The CheapPlace.com Biker Patches has announced an expansion of its broad and highly affordable collection of over 2500 Ivamis Trading wholesale patches with new small and large sew or iron on biker patches with original, funny, inspirational, cool or patriotic sayings and designs.

(firmenpresse) - The popular TheCheapPlace.com Biker Patches has announced the launch of a new collection of wholesale patches by Ivamis Trading with a diverse range of funny, inspirational, cool and patriotic biker sayings and designs at very reasonable prices.



Erhan Simavi, founder of TheCheapPlace.com said, "Ivamis Trading doesnÂÂt cut corners when it comes to manufacturing proper iron on embroidered patches. Using 100% Rayon Thread designed for Embroidery, Top Quality Twill and Velvet Fabrics and most importantly the Japanese Iron on Glue we use on the backings makes sure that every patch will stay stuck once ironed on properly.



Ivamis Trading patches borders are all Embroidered and Die Cut. We refrain from using merrowed borders which takes away from the quality of the patch making the patches look thicker than they need to be and it also distorts the overall shape of the patch. Some people may argue that the embroidered borders will begin to fray over time. But thatÂÂs what gives the patch a character. Serving Bikers for almost 10 years now, we know what our customers want. Bikers want the patch to age over their jackets adding to the authenticity.



Ivamis Trading is coming out with over 150 new patch designs very soon. These include a lot of cute animals and cartoon style designs. Something we were lacking for a long time. We are still coming up with funny and inspirational phrases monthly but we have noticed there needs to be a fine balance between textual patches and graphical ones. People love our saying patches, but they also want to add some colorful designs of Eagles, Skulls or Wolves which we make plenty of."



More information is available at [Wholesale Patches Category: http://www.thecheapplace.com/categories/wholesale-patches](http://www.thecheapplace.com/categories/wholesale-patches).



TheCheapPlace.com Biker Patches is a highly popular online patch store for bikers and vets with an established reputation for providing the most broad and affordable range of quality embroidered biker, flag, military, funny, ladies, Native American, rocker, skull, wolf or Christian and Police or Firemen patches by its own brand, Ivamis Trading.





The online patch shop comprised of a team of experts which has designed, manufactured and stocked over 2500 different wholesale patches by Ivamis Trading has now announced a new collection of small and large wholesale patches ideal for the bikers or biker/motorcycle retail stores looking for the most funny, inspirational, patriotic, Christian or cool patches and designs at the lowest possible prices.



Its leading wholesale patches collection includes small and large patches with funny, popular and/or inspirational biker sayings, from ÂÂLoud Pipes Save LivesÂÂ and ÂÂItÂÂs not the Destination, ItÂÂs the rideÂÂ to ÂÂBiker GrandpaÂÂ or ÂÂ4 Wheels Move the Body, 2 Wheels Move The Soul', along with multiple unique designs which include biker skulls, eagles, US flags, crosses or wolves and can be easily sewed or ironed on to the motorcycle jacket or vest.







TheCheapPlace.com Biker Patches team explains that ÂÂWe take selling patches very seriously. Having catered to bikers and veterans for the last 7 years, we know what our biker and vet customers want. Every month we keep adding lots of new embroidered patch designs to our huge selection of patches. And we are not the middle man. Which means this is the place to get the lowest prices on Ivamis Trading brand patches. TheCheapPlace.com doesnÂÂt just sell patches, we actually make it very easy for our vendors to place their reorders. A wholesale buyer doesnÂÂt have to individually find a product on our site to fill up a cart. They can actually upload a file with model numbers and quantities to quickly fill up a cart full of the patches they need. We are developing a new Inventory Management System which will be available to all their wholesale patch customers. The module should be available towards the end of January. It will allow our customers to keep track of their item quantities as well as item locations. One of the biggest challenges of selling patches is finding them in your physical inventory. Number one problem faced by our vendors is If a customer asks for a certain patch and you know you have it but you have no idea exactly where it is. Well we are about to solve that problem for you. We have gone ahead and put barcoded model number stickers on the back of every patch we sell. YouÂÂll soon be able to make better use of those barcodes with our inventory management system. Companies pay thousands of dollars on inventory management systems, we are about to bring it to you all for free. YouÂÂll be able to use our own in house made inventory management system to keep track of your inventory very soon. ItÂÂs another reason to pick TheCheapPlace.com as your sole patch supplier. Owner Erhan has been developing his own in house inventory tracking system for the past 5 years perfecting the way it needs to work. We donÂÂt just write a program, we are the ones that use it, and we know how to make it efficient to work with. Use us to get your wholesale patches and weÂÂll be with you all the way helping you sell thousands of designs with ease.ÂÂ



More information on TheCheapPlace.com Biker Patches and its leading range of wholesale patches by Ivamis Trading or its full collection of embroidered sew or iron on patches for bikers or vets can be consulted on the website link provided above along with details on the shop's end of the year sales and discount promotions or detailed instructions on how to iron on the patches.





