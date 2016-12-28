Judicate West Welcomes Mediator Ann Kotlarski in Southern California

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Ann Kotlarski to its roster of exclusive neutrals in Southern California.

"Ann is a strong mediator and a natural problem solver who places an emphasis on communication and courtesy to help bridge impasses and bring about a satisfying resolution for all parties," said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. "Her vast industry experience provides her with a big picture view and allows her to set realistic expectations for achievable settlements. Ann will be a strong addition to our Southern California lineup and will help further our goal of delivering the gold standard in dispute resolution to Judicate West clients statewide."

Kotlarski has more than 30 years of experience in private legal practice, emphasizing employment and commercial litigation, including discrimination cases and employment-related contract and tort claims, as well as wage and hour claims. As an advocate, she has tried, arbitrated and mediated hundreds of matters. Additionally, Kotlarski has experience as a neutral via service as a Panel Mediator for the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and she has participated in the Los Angeles Superior Court Civil Referee-Assisted Settlement Hearings (CRASH) program.

Kotlarski earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of San Francisco School of Law (1985) and her B.A. from Northwestern University (1982).

is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges and attorney mediators and arbitrators from a variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on delivering quality service through integrity, flexibility and a commitment to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:



Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

/

PressRelease by

Judicate West

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/28/2016 - 17:18

Language: English

News-ID 515060

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Judicate West

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease