Stone Asset Management Limited Announces Fee Reductions on Series F and Series FF Funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/16 -- Stone Asset Management Limited ("SAM"), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of the Stone Mutual Funds, announced today it is reducing the management fee it charges on Series F and Series FF securities, as applicable, offered by Stone & Co. Dividend Growth Class Canada, Stone & Co. Resources Plus Class, Stone & Co. Flagship Growth & Income Fund Canada, Stone & Co. Flagship Stock Fund Canada, Stone & Co. Flagship Global Growth Fund and Stone & Co. Europlus Dividend Growth Fund (collectively, the "Funds").

The management fee reduction will take effect on or about January 1, 2017.

The new management fees are set out below:

(1) Prior to the change, the management fee in respect of each of the Series F and Series FF securities, as applicable, listed above was 1.00%.

Amendments to the simplified prospectus and annual information form of the Funds have been filed to reflect the reduction in management fees on the Series F and Series FF securities.

About Stone Asset Management Limited

SAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stone Investment Group Limited, an independent Canadian-owned wealth management company. SAM provides investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-end mutual funds, a pooled fund, and Private Wealth Management services. SAM's expertise ranges from servicing Canada's retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations. At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they'll have the financial resources to live well.

Contacts:
Stone Asset Management Limited


Angela Passerini
Manager, Operations
416 867 8303



More information:
http://www.stoneco.com



Date: 12/28/2016 - 19:39
Stone Asset Management Limited
TORONTO, ONTARIO


